This summer, children across the Valley have the chance to learn and play a wide variety of sports, playground games and activities at the long-running and much-loved Camp Hubbard.
Now celebrating 25 years in business, this co-ed camp is designed for ages 4.5 to 14. Kids have a great time every summer making new friends while playing lots of indoor and outdoor activities such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball, archery and capture the flag.
“We are extremely excited to be back for our 25th consecutive year of summer camp,” said Ann Marie Sunderhaus, CEO of Camp Hubbard and the Hubbard Family Swim Schools that were founded by her parents, Kathy and Bob Hubbard, in 1998.
“Now more than ever, kids need all the social and physical benefits that summer camp has to offer. Camp Hubbard is a terrific way to keep children 'unplugged' and off the screens during the day and it's where kids can learn new sports and skills, build self-confidence and make fantastic summer childhood memories.”
Kids don’t have to be skilled athletes to have a great time at Camp Hubbard. In fact, some of the campers have never tried some of the sports and activities that staff introduces them to at Camp Hubbard.
The goal during summer camp is to guide and teach every camper according to their ability while making the activities fun and rewarding.
Each week is a different theme inspiring creativity and fun throughout the week. At the end of each week on "Fun Friday,” campers dress up and celebrate the theme with different activities and competitions.
Camp Hubbard is offered at three locations in Phoenix. The Milestones Charter School, 4707 E. Desert Cactus St., and Sunnyslope High School, 35 W. Dunlap Ave., both have camps open now through July 29. New Way Academy, 5048 E. Oak Street, has camps going now through Aug. 4.
Half-day and full-day options are available. The half day is from 8:30 a.m. to noon and the full day is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is also “extended stay” childcare every day from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Camp Hubbard costs $295 a week for half days or $365 a week for full days, with a $20-off discount for siblings. Single days are also available for $100 per camper, though children must attend a full week of full-day camp to qualify for the single-day registration. Included with registration is a camper t-shirt, a daily lunch for full-day campers and daily snacks.
According to Sunderhaus, health and safety is top-of-mind at Camp Hubbard. All staff members are BLS certified, which includes first aid, CPR and AED training, in addition to going through background checks and drug tests. Camp Hubbard also prides itself on having a very passionate, enthusiastic, well-trained staff with a large number of camp counselors and staff members returning year after year.
For more information or to enroll online, call Camp Hubbard at 602-786-6789 or visit camphubbardaz.com.
