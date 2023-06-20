Cala Scottsdale is celebrating their new summer wine menu, “Summer de Vino,” with a launch event Saturday, June 24.
The Mediterranean restaurant partnered with Los Angeles-Based natural wine connoisseur, Felipe P. to bring three natural, biodynamic wines from different regions of California to the Scottsdale dining scene.
Felipe has been serving natural wine at his supper club, Pretty Boy Plates, since 2019. He launched an educational wine series called Summer Tastings in 2022 and has been able to teach guests about low-intervention winemaking and the difference between natural wine and “biodynamic” wine.
“The natural wine scene is booming in New York, Los Angeles and even parts of Downtown Phoenix, but there are little-to-no spots in Scottsdale that are focused on low-intervention wine. Natural wine deserves its place and moment in Scottsdale," Felipe P. said.
The launch event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a sampling of all the three natural, biodynamic wines. Guests can purchase wine tasting tickets day-of for $30, with tastings available at the bar or tableside.
Wine will also be available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle, though reservations are required if guests plan to dine-in.
“Cala being a Mediterranean coastal cuisine concept, it beckons for a natural wine program,” said Justin Massei, co-owner of Cala Scottsdale and co-partner of Clive Collective.
“He [Felipe] was passionate about curating these wines, it was important that they not only taste great, but also be very approachable to Cala’s guests, some who may be trying natural wines for the first time.”
The first three rotating wines on the menu include “Unsung Hero,” an orange wine by Subject to Change, a sparkling Pét Net Rosé by Field Recordings and a chilled red grenache by Iruai.
Following Cala’s wine launch event, executive chef Peter McQuaid will showcase his new “Summer de Vino” dinner menu starting June 26. The three-course pre-fixe menu will incorporate chef-inspired dishes paired with their natural wine list and will only be offered on Monday through Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. The menu will change out monthly until September.
“You can expect a completely different dining experience at the beginning of the week versus the second half,” McQuaid said. “This new menu allows our culinary team to be creative while extenuating the juicy, citrusy and freshness you’ll get from the wine selection.”
Natural, biodynamic wines feature no sulfites or preservatives and are unfiltered and organic. The process for creating these wines is all about turning grapes into wine with as little interference from the winemaker as possible. Natural wines created with biodynamically-farmed grapes create a holistic, sustainable approach to winemaking by eliminating the use of chemicals and replacing them with natural materials and compost.
To RSVP or to make a reservation for the launch party, visit calascottsdale.com/summer-de-vino. For more information, visit calascottsdale.com.
