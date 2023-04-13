Buds-A-Palooza
The second Buds-A-Palooza, dubbed the "Best 4/20 celebration in Arizona" by Weedmaps and Leafly, will span over four city blocks in downtown Phoenix from 4:20 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 14.

General admission tickets for the sure-to-be sold out canna-inspired block party are $40 each and available online at budsapalooza.com.

Buds-A-Palooza, presented by Trulieve + Harvest, has a star studded musical line up, which includes The Expendables, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, Fayuca and Kyle Smith on the OGeez! Main Stage. The highly anticipated event will span over four city blocks on 5th Street and Garfield in Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.

Building off the success of last year’s sold-out event, Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will highlight the best of Southwest cannabis culture and lifestyle.

In addition to national reggae performers, there will also be an Arizona Glass Masters’ glass blowing demo, hilarious local and national stand-up comics performing at the Laughing Gas comedy club, a Sneakerhead Pop-Up Shop, four stoner flicks, an artisan vendor village sponsored by Arizona Natural Concepts, live and interactive art, and food and drinks galore, including a Munchie Mall by Pucks with 20 food and dessert trucks.

“Buds-A-Palooza 2023 is set to live up to the ‘Best 4/20 celebration in Arizona’ accolades from Weedmaps and Leafly that it earned in 2022,” said event organizer Bud Meister of Bud’s Glass Joint. 

Buds-A-Palooza is made possible by local brands and the Arizona cannabis community. To learn more, visit budsapalooza.com or email bud@budsglassjoint.com.

