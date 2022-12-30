Champagne may be the drink of choice for a New Year’s Eve toast, but Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Whether it's to help cure the evening before or just kickstart the new year, these local restaurants will be open and serving up brunch and bloody Marys.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Pedal Haus Brewery will welcome guests on Jan. 1 to watch Bowl games and enjoy the lively atmosphere in all three Valley locations. The Haus Bloody is mixed with vodka, bloody Mary mix and garnished with a skewer of sopressata, jalapeno American cheese, peppadew, olive and lime with a tajin-salt rim. Or change it up and enjoy the Michelada made with Pedal Haus’ Mexican Amber Lager and bloody Mary mix. Garnished with tajin-salt rim, lemon, lime and olives.
Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes new dishes like PB&J sticky buns served with strawberry jam and fried chicken and belgian liege waffles. For more information visit pedalhausbrewery.com
Z’Tejas
The bloody Marys are the star at Z’Tejas with a bigger and bolder, “build your own” option. Guests can choose between a house-made classic or spicy tomato base then add on one of the following toppers: bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapeno, Southwest slider, candied jalapeno bacon, Sriracha beer battered shrimp, chipotle-glazed chicken tender, diablo egg – spiced up hard boiled egg or Z’Sausage. Entrees like the capitol beef barbacoa omelet, breakfast fajitas or kahlua and agave French toast will pair perfectly.
There are two Valley Z’Tejas locations in Scottsdale and Chandler. For more information, visit ztejas.com
Angry Crab Shack
All Angry Crab Shack locations will be open Jan. 1 during regular business hours for lovers of Cajun cuisine to celebrate the new year. The restaurant’s special cajun bloody Mary cocktail, a blend of house-infused spicy vodka and organic bloody Mary mix, is garnished with fresh jalapeño, zesty lemon, lime, marinated asparagus, olives and succulent crab leg. New Year’s brunch-goers can dine on customizable seafood protein bowls which guests can tailor to their palate with seven different protein options, Asian-cajun signature sauces and six levels of spice.
For more information about Angry Crab Shack’s opening hours, Valley locations and menu, visit angrycrabshack.com.
Humble Bistro
Guests can enjoy this neighborhood wine bar on Jan. 1, in both Phoenix and Gilbert. The not-so-humble Bloody Mary is a twist on a classic brunch cocktail made with cabernet red wine and a slightly spicy homemade bloody Mary mix with a seasoned rim and mini caprese salad skewer.
Locally owned and operated, Humble Bistro’s culinary menu brings elevated global flavors and techniques to traditional dishes with fresh ingredients. Humble Bistro infuses old world recipes with new world cooking through shareable antipasti, fresh daily made pasta and handcrafted “not so” modest dishes. The wine list offers excellent quality at approachable prices. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. For more information, visit humblebistro.com or call the restaurant at 480-502-2121.
Tipsy Egg
Cheers the new year at Tipsy Egg with a signature House Bloody or Banging Bloody cocktails. A combination of Deep Eddy vodka and house bloody Mary mix topped with celery, lemon and green olives, the House Bloody is the perfect savory cocktail to kick off the start of 2023. Looking for a twist to the classic hangover cure? Try the Banging’ Bloody which features a smooth blend of Infused Deep Eddy vodka, house Mary mix, served spicy or mild with green olive, lime and a rosemary beef stick.
Located at 1 E. Boston Street in downtown Chandler, Tipsy Egg is a cocktail-forward restaurant concept with a selection of mixed drinks from mimosa flights to sparkling mocktails. For more information, please visit tipsyeggchandler.com.
Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace
Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace is the place to be this New Year’s Day for those into brunch beverages and lunch fare. Known for its fun and games, Dave & Buster’s offers a new, creative twist on the classic bloody Mary cocktail. Made with Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile liqueur, a house-made zesty mix and chile lime salt, the smoky mezcal bloody Mary is the ultimate drink to ring in the new year. Pair the fiery cocktail with the beastmode bacon burger or mushroom stout burger for a cheesy, decadent match to any bloody. For more information, visit daveandbusters.com.
Ghost Ranch
New Year's Day, largely seen as a celebration of fresh beginnings, is also very much about recovering from New Year's Eve. Find a cure at Ghost Ranch this year, where customers can enjoy a Bloody Mary made up of vodka, special homemade mix, house spices and Worcestershire. Sub Chili De Arbol infused tequila for $1 more. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Happy Hour is offered daily from 3 to 6 p.m.
Ghost Ranch is located at 1006 E. Warner Road Suite 102-103 in Tempe. For more information visit ghostranchaz.com.
U.S. Egg
U.S. Egg, a family-owned and operated breakfast eatery with six Valley locations, is known for its delicious and extensive list of bloody Mary cocktails that pair perfectly with the restaurant’s beloved breakfast and lunch dishes. U.S. Egg has five variations customers can enjoy including the Bacon & Egg topped with a full hard-boiled egg, Traditional, Eye-Opener with jalapeños and Cholula sauce, Tailgate with bacon and the Bloody Maria with tequila, olives and limes. Bloody Mary enthusiasts can also opt for the bloody Mary flight, which features a 10-ounce serving of each flavor for $29.95.
The restaurant also serves a hearty breakfast menu featuring protein pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches and more. For more information on U.S. Egg and to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings, visit useggrestaurant.com.
