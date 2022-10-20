Bell Bank Park is hosting a Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash Friday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. each day.
Legacy Sports USA is collaborating with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Company to gear up for Halloween by hosting the Boo-Loon Trick or Treat Bash, a Halloween-themed event that will include kids trick-or-treating from trunks and tents, 15 glowing hot air balloons spread throughout Bell Bank Park’s 22-acre festival field, tethered hot air balloon rides, inflatables, performances from local dance studios, DJ’s, music, food and pumpkin decorating with Vertuccio Farms pumpkins. Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. will be coordinating all of the hot air balloons and pilots for the glow, as well as operating the tethered balloon rides, which will be available at an additional charge.
Tickets are still available and are $15 for adults and $7 for kids age 2-12. Children under 2 are admitted free. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit BellBankPark.com.
Also Oct. 21-23, they're hosting the Arizona Roller Derby Cactus Cup.
The Arizona Roller Derby League, the second-oldest flat track roller derby league in the world, is hosting a two-day event that will begin with an opening night celebration of derby festivities with live music (pop icons), two open expo bouts and open track time, live music.
The weekend tournament will consist of 12 roller derby bouts with an invitational format. This event is part of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). The "Back on Track" series, a global celebration of the re-emergence of the sport of roller derby, showcasing a variety of roller derby events around the world. This weekend will feature roller derby teams from across the country. For more information, visit arizonarollerderby.com.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa at 1 Legacy Drive.
