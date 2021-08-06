Scottsdale Quarter invites families to cool down in the pop-jet splash fountain during Summer Fridays, a weekly event offering treats and entertainment for kids. The event takes place on Friday mornings through Aug. 20, from 10–11am, and features a new theme each week. Guests can enjoy music from a DJ, cool off with free snow cones from Tropical Sno, and play with water toys in the fountain. The first 100 children each week will also receive Scottsdale Quarter sunglasses and themed toys to take home with them.
Upcoming Friday themes:
- Aug. 6: Bubble Party
- Aug. 13: Shark Week
- Aug. 20: Beach Ballin’
