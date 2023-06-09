Don’t let summer heat zap your energy and turn you into a couch potato. Recharge this month at the Holland Center with free summer sessions featuring community artists, doctors and business owners sharing their expertise and experiences.
Have fun and learn something new with engaging and entertaining topics. Invite a friend and enjoy a cool beverage at our cafe or linger after and have lunch.
Beat the Heat at the Holland Center and have some fun, too. All classes start at 10 a.m. in the center’s front lobby and are free, open to the public and do not require registration.
Here’s a schedule of Beat the Heat classes scheduled for June.
Tuesday, June 13: Blissful Sleep
Stop counting sheep and start enjoying rest-filled nights. During sleep your vital organs detox and rejuvenate. Learn 5 easy bedtime rituals to support blissful sleep and awaken refreshed and ready to bullseye daily goals.
Wednesday, June 14: Chill Out
This class will help you enjoy hikes, bike rides, picnics and road trips amidst the desert heat. Learn three easy, effective and enjoyable tips to enjoy a cool body and chilled attitude all summer long. Avoid heat exhaustion, heartburn and cranky moods. The class, which includes a mocktail for attendees, is taught by Kellen Brugman, a certified holistic wellness coach and Ayurveda lifestyle consultant. She teaches people how to transform wellness portfolios from a liability risk into a self-care asset.
Thursday, June 15: Listen to Your Angels
Start your day with positive affirmations and intentional focus. Join Sallyann Martinez as she helps us start our day with her quick and easy Affirmation Angel Card messages, giving intention and love to those who need them. Using Sallyann’s customized deck of angel cards, Sallyann will ask you to shuffle the deck and pull a card. The process is easy and done with specific intentions. Your answers will come from your guardian angel in the form of a positive affirmation message that can be used as an intentional focus for your day.
Tuesday, June 20: Summer Skin Care
Arizona summers are harsh on the skin. Learn why it’s important to protect and nourish your skin from Dr. Victoria Aimé, a plastic surgeon and medical director at Wistl Skin in Carefree. She will discuss the often confusing topic of surgical versus nonsurgical treatment options in anti-aging, and the importance of choosing a skilled provider. Aimé will also be discussing the importance of summer skin care and benefits of using a perfected skincare regimen.
Attendees will receive a SkinCare gift set with instant bright eye cream, three instant bright eye masks and a travel-size exfoliating cleanser. There will also be a raffle for a free facial.
Wednesday, June 21: Elephants, Cheetahs & Zebras, Oh My!
Take a photo journey to Africa. Learn about Africa’s beauty, animals and people through personal stories and a gorgeous slide show.
Many travelers are excited by the prospect of a safari in East Africa or Southern Africa, but don’t know where to start, or what questions to ask. Ashley and Thomas Whittington have traveled to Africa many times, and enjoy sharing their journey and adventures with others. Maybe interested in traveling to Africa? They will also share their favorite places for enjoying wildlife and scenery, a few of their trip planning and logistic tips, safety suggestions and information about lodging and foods.
Thursday, June 22: Cut the Cord
Tired of Cable TV, internet and phone prices? Understand how to transition to streaming TV services and what local internet services are available to you. Want to keep your landline but cut the cost by 75%? Steve Woods is the founder of the local company Tech 4 Life Computers. He brings his 20 years of helping Cave Creek/Carefree folks implement technical services in their homes and businesses to this class.
Tuesday, June 27: Summer Skin Care II
A repeat of Dr. Victoria Aimé’s class on the importance of summer skincare.
Wednesday, June 29: Don't Get Duped
Learn to protect yourself from identity theft, cyber attacks and scams on your computers and phones. Steve will share easy, effective tips to protect your identity and your accounts (bank, email, Amazon, etc.) as well as what steps to take if you’ve been hacked.
The Holland Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. For more information about Beat the Heat, visit hollandcenter.org.
