Scottsdale-based Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions is rolling into WestWorld of Scottsdale for its annual flagship car show Jan. 21-29.
This year, the Future Collector Car Show (FCCS) will be a part of the company’s Scottsdale auction for the first time on Jan. 22. This one-day event on the Polo Field at WestWorld will be a part of all the exciting action that Barrett-Jackson will bring to collector car enthusiasts this month during its entire nine-day event.
FCCS is a family-friendly, concours-style event featuring vehicles that best represent the future of the collector car hobby, with the goal of celebrating the cars we love today and the future collectibles of tomorrow.
“Barrett-Jackson has long been a pioneer in the industry, championing its growth by creating family-friendly events for multiple generations to come together and enjoy this hobby with one another,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We are excited to bring the Future Collector Car Show to our iconic Scottsdale auction and continue to engage the next generation of enthusiasts for years to come.”
At FCCS, spectators will enjoy a variety of vehicles ranging from highly modified custom builds to original and perfectly preserved rides, effectively creating an experience where generations of vehicle owners can find common ground in their love of future collectibles.
Continuing the blend of automotive culture and the world of fashion, FCCS at Barrett-Jackson will also feature an immersive and competitive fashion show produced by Luxe & City, awarding the winning stylist a cash prize. FCCS will also include additional elements, such as exhibitor displays and VIP offerings.
“At Barrett-Jackson, we continue to elevate the auction experience throughout all of our annual events,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “I’m particularly excited about bringing FCCS on board as part of our Scottsdale auction because it further exemplifies our commitment and dedication to the collector car hobby, while ensuring its growth and popularity amongst the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.”
In addition, Barrett-Jackson is rolling out the red carpet for a group of iconic vehicle designs made famous on television and the big screen during its annual Scottsdale auction this month. Included in the docket of star car re-creations is the world's only turbine-powered Batmobile re-creation based on the 1989 "Batman" film, a Ford Galaxie re-creation driven in the film “Fast Five” and a re-creation of the 1930 Pontiac “Munster Koach" made famous in the 1960s TV sitcom, "The Munsters."
“Movie cars have a role all their own and can be just as iconic as the actors who drive them,” Jackson said. “Our Scottsdale auction will have truly remarkable star car recreations, like the 1989 version of the Batmobile originally brought to life by the creative genius of American filmmaker Tim Burton. All these re-creations crossing the block, like Marty McFly’s Toyota SR5 from ‘Back to the Future,' each hold a unique place in Hollywood and TV history.”
Davis added that some collectible cars are so recognizable they need no description.
"The TV and movie car re-creations crossing our block in January are just as fun to own as they are to show off at the local Cars & Coffee," he said. "If you’re looking for a collector car or truck that will turn heads, our Scottsdale auction docket will have the star-powered vehicles that movie and TV buffs desire.”
Advance ticket pricing and VIP packages are available HERE. Barrett-Jackson also provides discounted tickets for children, students, seniors, military and first responders.
Those interested in being a part of the excitement may consign their collector vehicle HERE. Those interested in registering to bid for the 2023 Scottsdale auction may do so HERE.
For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit barrett-jackson.com.
