Barrett-Jackson is revving up for the automotive event of 2022 when it returns to Westworld of Scottsdale. Celebrating 50 years of The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, the must-attend show runs January 22 through 30.
The annual Scottsdale Auction has hosted some of the most electrifying moments in collector car history over the last five decades. January’s Scottsdale Auction will both celebrate those milestones and deliver an action-packed automotive lifestyle event filled with an incredible collector car docket, the latest vehicles from top automakers, symposiums on a variety of automotive-related topics, and hundreds of exhibits and displays. Among the collector cars set to cross the block with no reserve is an extremely rare 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder—one of only 918 of the hybrid hypercars produced worldwide.
“We’re preparing to host the world’s most exciting automotive lifestyle event in January to celebrate 50 years of ‘The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions,’” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “When my father Russ and his business partner, Tom Barrett, set out to raise money for the Scottsdale library with a local car show, they had no idea the impact they would have on the collector hobby over the next five decades. We’re proud of our heritage and the role we’ve played in the collector car hobby over the last half-century, and we can’t wait to continue this legacy in 2022, beginning with our flagship Scottsdale Auction.”
The 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder set to cross the block in January is considered to be among the “Holy Trinity” of hypercars and is one of the final 918s delivered that year. Painted in white with a red leather interior, it’s powered by a naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 engine paired to Porsche’s 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Capable of 0-60 in 2.2 seconds, the 918 produces 887 horsepower with 282 horsepower coming from two electric motors. It has a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, rides on Magnesium wheels and has just over 300 actual miles.
Another highly anticipated vehicle is the ultimate Pro-Touring muscle car: a 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition owned by seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star and three-time World Series champion Buster Posey. Capable of producing 828 horsepower routed to the rear wheels through a 4-speed automatic Bowler Performance Transmission, this Mustang features custom parts, modern technology, and design throughout. Selling with no reserve, this vehicle comes with several items adding to its provenance, including an Eleanor Tribute Edition Certificate of Authenticity, a box full of memorabilia, and the build appraisal book with receipts and images.
“We’re going to kick off 2022 with one of our greatest events to date filled with prized collectible vehicles that are destined to be remembered,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “Over the years we’ve built a collector car family that is truly the heart of this hobby. I can’t think of a better way to speed into our next 50 years than with an amazing celebration this January.”
In addition to rare hypercars and customs, Barrett-Jackson’s diverse Scottsdale docket will include a 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake that is one of only three continuation Super Snakes authorized by Shelby. Also selling with no reserve, this one-owner car, CSX4404, is powered by a 427ci V8 engine with twin Paxton superchargers mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. This Cobra comes complete with its Build Sheet and the original Shelby Automobiles, Inc., MSO signed by Carroll himself, as well as his signature on the dashboard.
