Weather Alert

...PM-2.5 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA SATURDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a PM-2.5 High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area for Saturday. This means that ongoing stagnant weather conditions combined with existing airborne fine particulate levels may result in local fine particulate concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Fine particulate matter - also known as PM-2.5 - is an air contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions, especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. Consolidate your travel, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, refrain from outdoor burning, and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 9 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&