Ib Andersen, Ballet Arizona’s artistic director, will debut his fourth world premier production, “The Rite of Spring,” at the Desert Botanical Garden Tuesday, May 16.
“The Rite of Spring” will be performed through June 3 at Ballet Arizona’s annual “An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.”
Andersen’s “The Rite of Spring” will create a whole new look to the orchestral work, initially composed by Stravinsky in 1911 and 1912. He has modernized the composition with transformational choreography that captures the energetic and emotional feel of the music through ballet.
“Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring is one of the most challenging scores composed for ballet,” Andersen said.
“It’s a score I have lived with for almost 40 years, always thinking about how to deal with the extraordinary energy the music creates. I have decided now is the time to face and embrace this masterpiece for Desert Botanical Garden with new added visual elements.”
Each year, Andersen encapsulates an artistic performance that is uniquely Arizonan at “An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden.” From visual wonders of the scenic Desert Botanical Garden landscape to the natural backdrop of the desert, his performances promise a compelling experience that highlights what makes Arizona beautiful.
After debuting “Round,” “Eroica,” “Topia” and “The Four Seasons at the Garden,” Andersen is excited for the talent of contemporary ballet performances in the desert we call our home.
Tickets for “The Rite of Spring” are available for purchase now and are expected to sell out. Tickets start at $60 and can be purchased at balletaz.org or by calling 602-381-1096.
All performances begin at 8 p.m. but guests are invited to arrive early and watch the professional company take ballet class on stage.
In addition to the performance, a gourmet picnic menu will be available for purchase including beer, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments.
“An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden” opening night sponsors are F. Francis and Dionne Najafi of the Pivotal Foundation. The Ballet Arizona performance series at Desert Botanical Garden is made possible by support from the Mayo Sports Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic.
Ballet Arizona is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of Anderson, an internationally acclaimed choreographer, Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona.
The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.