Ballet Arizona's beloved yearly tradition, ‘An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden’ returns later this month. Surrounded by the matchless Desert Botanical Garden landscape with the setting sun as a backdrop, Artistic Director Ib Andersen’s vision for dance in the desert runs May 17 to June 2, with 15 performances.
Andersen promises a spectacular experience that is uniquely Arizonan, as he revisits his unparalleled works, Round and Mosaik. Inspired by his 2016 world premiere, Andersen’s Round: Reimagined For A New Stage, will come back with new choreography that embraces and showcases the vast natural backdrop of the desert. Pieces of Andersen’s 2004 original production, Mosaik, an abstract ballet, will also return to the Ballet Arizona stage for the first time since 2011.
Round: Reimagined For A New Stage, will encompass the same cutting-edge choreography and innovation audience members know and love from an Andersen production at Desert Botanical Garden. Expect the unexpected as Ballet Arizona evolves, take chances, and challenges the boundaries of contemporary ballet in the desert that we call our home.
“I look forward to revisiting a work I created in 2016 through fresh eyes and with a focus on reworking the choreography so it's all facing one direction rather than in the round,” says Andersen. “Anytime I re-stage a work with different dancers, new ideas and new interpretations emerge. I'm excited to see how the choreography comes together with this reimagined Round.”
In 2016, The New York Times’ senior dance critic Alastair Macaulay described Round as the most sophisticated work by a skillful choreographer he had seen to date.
The Ballet Arizona performance series at Desert Botanical Garden is made possible by support from Mayo Clinic, National Bank of Arizona, and Plexus. An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden Opening Night Sponsor is F. Francis and Dionne Najafi of Pivotal Foundation
Ticket prices for An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden start at $60 and are available at balletaz.org or by calling 602.381.1096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.