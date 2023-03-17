“The Secret Comedy of Women,” a laugh-out-loud, immersive theatrical triumph about the challenges of being female, had such a successful four-week run in January that it is returning to Herberger Theater Center due to popular demand for an encore engagement.
Now through April 2, audiences will once again have the chance to enjoy this comedic theatrical adaptation that celebrates the relatable and hilarious experiences of growing up, getting older and laughing at life as a woman.
Lovingly intended for female audiences, and the men who adore them, “The Secret Comedy of Women” actively engages attendees with its high spirited, good-natured style of humor. The show was written by Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein, and the stars of the two-woman performance are shared by Gehring, Klein and Melanie Wehrmacher.
Born out of the earnest and sweetly absurd writings the two authors discovered in their real-life childhood diaries, “The Secret Comedy of Women” is a mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation and side-splitting songs and videos that remind everyone of the very funny and very charming similarities all women share.
“It’s really like a girlhood reunion,” Klein said. “The audience freely roars with laughter at everything that has ever held them back – from boys, to bras and pantyhose, to menopause.”
Gaining a loyal following since 2008, the “The Secret Comedy of Women” has played to more than a quarter of a million theater-goers nationally. A key to repeat attendance is the element of hilarious surprise, as no two performances are ever the same. Numerous scenes involving audience participation and engagement are completely improvised for every show.
“Our show is highly universal, made personal. It’s for all ages of women,” Gehring added. “We have been told it’s like ‘Saturday Night Live’ meets ‘The Carol Burnett Show.’”
Even more fun when enjoyed with others, “The Secret Comedy of Women” is perfect for group outings, including families, book clubs, social groups, professional organizations, work friends and more. Experience this truly brilliant and uplifting female comedy that explores the world of women with joy, heart and intelligent wit.
“The Secret Comedy of Women” plays from March 15 to April, with performances scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix.
Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available for purchase at the Herberger Theater Box Office or online. For more information or to order tickets, call 602-252-8497 or visit herbergertheater.org.
