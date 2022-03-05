For 110 years, Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) has stayed true to its mission of “Protecting Children, Empowering Youth, Strengthening Families.” Serving more than 40,000 children, individuals, and families in the state’s 15 counties each year, it is one of the oldest and largest statewide child welfare and behavioral health nonprofit agencies in Arizona.
On March 8, the nonprofit will host its inaugural event––Celebrating Her Story––to honor everyday women doing the extraordinary in their lives and for the people around them. The inspiring daytime event will run from 8:30 to 11am at the Arizona Biltmore and proceeds will benefit AzCA, by funding emergency services for vulnerable youth and families in Maricopa County.
Featuring an incredible assembly of experts and speakers, the event will showcase stories of empowerment and resilience to inspire attendees to succeed. The speaker lineup includes moderator Nicole Lance, CEO of Lance Strategies and managing partner of Extraordinary Balance; and panelists: Angela Hughey, co-founder and president of ONE Community and ONE Community Foundation; Megan Greenwood, founder and owner of Greenwood Brewing; Tysheria “Ty” Harrell, former foster youth, student, and single mom; and more.
Lance is a top-rated speaker, facilitator, and executive coach. She is also a certified life coach and previously spent nearly 13 years in local government before wrapping up her career as an assistant city manager. She is a co-founder of Arizona Women Leading Government and a mentor with the International City/ County Management Association.
“I am thrilled to be the moderator for this inaugural event that will bring women across Arizona together to share their stories,” says Lance. “We have a powerful lineup of panelists who will leave you feeling inspired, connected, and celebrated.”
In addition to hearing the captivating stories of speakers, attendees can expect networking opportunities with a like-minded but beautifully diverse group of women, coming together to discover the inherent value and power within.
“At AzCA, we see empowered women across Arizona every single day,” says Barbara Krusko, chief development officer for AzCA. “We are excited to put on the Celebrating Her Story event this year to honor the strength of the women in our community and inspire young women to follow in their footsteps.”
For more information, visit www.arizonaschildren.org.
IF YOU GO
Arizona Biltmore Resort
Location: 2400 E. Missouri Avenue, Phoenix
When: Tuesday, March 8, 8 to 11am
Tickets: Starting at $70; sponsorships available
