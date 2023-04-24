Students, members of the United States Armed Forces are invited to attend a free Construction Science Technology Apprenticeship Fair and VIP Summit hosted by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) at Chase Field and catch a free Diamondbacks game on Wednesday, April 26.
The focus of the free apprenticeship fair is to connect students, members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans desiring careers in the construction science technology industry with construction companies from across Arizona that are actively recruiting for available apprenticeship positions and job openings.
The VIP Summit is designed to bring industry leaders, policy makers and educators together for in-depth discussion regarding workforce development in the construction science professions and to propose possible solutions to challenges faced by the industry in recruiting talent.
The Summit will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with remarks by the Arizona Chapter President of Associated General Contractors (AZAGC) David Martin and then continue with a moderated discussion led by AZ ROC Director Martín Quezada, with panelists to include Associated Minority Contractors Association of America – Arizona (AMCA) President Ricardo Carlo, Arizona Department of Education's Career and Technical Education Program Director Cindy Gutierrez and Arizona Department of Economic Security's State Apprenticeship Director / Program Lead Willie Higgins.
Participation in the apprenticeship fair is free for students and school faculty, members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans. Those who attend the fair will receive a complimentary ticket to that afternoon's Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game against the Kansas City Royals. Registration for the fair is required and individual attendees can register at dbacks.com/AZROC.
Career opportunities in the construction science technology professions are open for anyone wanting to have a meaningful career and earn high wages without the debt associated with a four-year degree. Apprenticeship programs offer training and on-the-job experience while earning a paycheck at the same time.
For more information about AZ ROC, visit roc.az.gov.
