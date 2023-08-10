The Phoenix Theatre Company is closing out its historic 103rd season with the award-winning Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” which is on stage now.
Proving there is a story behind every dream, this rags-to-riches tale of the young Black female singing trio from Chicago explores the countless effects the competitive world of show business has on art, relationships and friendships. Inspired by acts like Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Shirelles and James Brown, “Dreamgirls” follows the journey of three friends, Effie, Deena and Lorrell, as they rise to stardom in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Dreamgirls is the story of triumph, overcoming obstacles and most importantly, the idea that everyone can change,” said Daryl Brooks, director. “There are so many emotions in this show — anger, sadness, perseverance, love — it really runs the gamut.”
Dreamgirls premiered on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre Dec. 20, 1981, and closed Aug. 11, 1985, after 1,521 performances. The original production won six Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and two Grammy Awards.
“I’ve dreamed about being part of this production my whole life because of the opportunity to tell the real, gritty and touching story of these impassioned Black women,” Brooks added. “I know audiences will leave feeling touched beyond measure after seeing this soulful show.”
The high-energy show is told through a variety of musical styles including gospel, R&B, smooth pop and disco, and features hits like, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “Listen” and “One Night Only.”
Theresa Kellar, a first-time ensemble swing cast member at The Phoenix Theatre Company, is proud to be part of the production.
“This is not a story of Black trauma. It is a story about Black joy and celebration of talent; it also displays representation on stage for young Black boys and girls,” she said. “Seeing a show like this is important for audiences because it exemplifies that we are all people with the opportunity to gain experience and evolve as humans.”
The cast for “Dreamgirls” at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes many recognizable faces as well as new talent, including Will James, Jr. as Curtis, Candace Haynes as Deena, Miciah Lathan as Effie, Aja Downing as Lorrell, Brett Michael Lockley as C.C., Antonio King as Jimmy and Kendrick Stallings as Marty.
Ensemble members include Matravius Avent, Wesley Bradstreet, Jacqueline Castillo, Michelle Chin, Navaris Darson, Chris Elliott, Michael Ray Fisher, Andrea Fleming, Aaron Ford, Jari Haile, Savannah Inez, Alexandria Joy, Jazmin Noel Moehring, Justin Phillips and Karley Purnell. The ensemble swing cast includes Henry Dyson, Chafik Jay, Theresa Kellar, Prescott Smidt and Sheilah Utley.
“Dreamgirls” is on the stage at The Phoenix Theatre Company now through Sunday, Sept. 3. Tickets are $50 and up and can be purchased online at phoenixtheatre.com or by calling 602-254-2151. The theatre is located at 1825 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, The Phoenix Theatre Company has designated a “Dreamgirls” performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 as “mask required.” At this performance, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. Staff asks that masks be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.
The Phoenix Theatre Company will also host an Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation night for “Dreamgirls” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
