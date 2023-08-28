After a multitude of sold out shows this summer, award-winning Arizona-based guitarist Esteban has released his fall 2023 concert schedule, which includes events in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona.
“Every venue we play at this fall allows for an intimate concert where everyone from long-time fans to those who are hearing us for the first time can experience a musical journey like none other,” Esteban said.
With a tagline of “Music from the heart,” Estaban is renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar. There are seven shows on the schedule, starting with a performance Saturday, Sept. 2 in Sedona and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 16.
Shows are expected to sell out, so it’s best to purchase tickets in advance. Upcoming performances include:
Scottsdale
With the theme “Spanish Nights,” performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, at El Pedregal at The Boulders, 34505 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. These performances will conclude with a meet and greet for all attendees, and an “Esteban VIP Experience” is also available. Tickets range from $70 to $195 and are available for purchase online at estebanmusic.com/concert-events or by calling 1-800-523-4059.
Phoenix
In what’s expected to be a sold-out event, Esteban will perform an all-new show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix, located at 203 W. Adams Street. Tickets range from $75 to $150 for general admission or $250 for a VIP meet-and-greet experience. To purchase tickets, visit estebanmusic.com/concert-events.
Sedona
Sit not 10 feet from Esteban and watch his fingers fly as he performs at his residency in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity ShowRoom, located at 101 N. State Route 89A, F29 in Sedona. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 2, Oct. 14, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16. Tickets range from $59 to $179 depending on the package and can be purchased online at estebanmusic.com/concert-events or by calling Sound Bites at 928-282-2713.
Esteban is a multi-platinum and eight-time Billboard chart topping guitarist who has been inspiring music fans across the globe for more than 30 years. At each show, guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass and Grammy award-winning drummer Joe Morris.
Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban played at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where they won “Best of Phoenix” for eight years. For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, visit estebanmusic.com/concert-events or follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/RockOnEsteban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.