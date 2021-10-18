Autumnfest, one of the North Valley’s favorite events, will return to Anthem Community Park, Oct. 23–24. The event returns as a full-scale event after scaling back last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ProSkill Services is the Title Sponsor of this year’s event.
The weekend-long event runs 10am–4pm. Saturday and Sunday, is for all ages, and is open to the public; parking and admission are free. The Frazier Shows Carnival will open Thursday evening, Oct. 21 (fees apply).
“With the holidays coming and people being anxious to get outside for activities, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase gifts, décor, tasty treats and other fall-inspired delicacies while enjoying Anthem’s beautiful Community Park and all that it has to offer,” said Debbie Pulido, the Anthem Community Council’s special events manager.
What to Expect at the Event
Handmade goods, culinary creations, art, jewelry, photography, candles and many other items will be for sale as part of the signature feature of Autumnfest, the arts-and-crafts fair. Additionally, business vendors — who typically only are part of Anthem Days in the spring — are invited to participate with booths and interactive activities.
Other Autumnfest Activities
- Carnival rides and games: Frazier Shows Carnival offers a host of rides and attractions. The carnival will open Thursday evening and run through the weekend at various times. Rides and games vary in price. All-you-can-ride wristbands will be available during select times; hours will be posted online. Enhanced COVID-19 sanitation protocol will be in place to ensure the safest event possible.
- Kids’ Zone and family activities: Children will enjoy bounce houses/inflatables (fees apply); tractor-pulled hayrides (free) through Community Park are a favorite of attendees.
- Pumpkin Patch: Families can pick the perfect pumpkin to purchase and decorate.
- Train rides: The Daisy Mountain Railroad will offer rides that circle Community Park (fees apply).
- Food court/Rotary beer garden: Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.
- Live entertainment: Bands will perform at the Main Pavilion 11am–3:30pm, both days. Enjoy a strolling magician and balloon artist, as well.
- Firewise Days, in partnership with Daisy Mountain Fire Department: Stop by to visit with Smokey Bear (Saturday only, if he’s not out fighting wildfires) and see a fire truck up close.
Decorated Pumpkin Display and Contest
The decorated pumpkin display and contest will return this year. Decorate (not carve) pumpkin(s) in any family-friendly theme, and the pumpkins will be on display on the walkway to the Main Pavilion. Eventgoers can then vote for their favorites (top vote earners will receive a prize).
Entry paperwork, category descriptions, and additional guidelines will be posted online. There is no cost to enter; entries are due Oct. 15 by 5pm.
“We have had an amazing turnout of pumpkins year over year, showcasing so much creativity from our community,” said Kristi Northcutt, the Anthem Community Council’s senior director of community relations. “We encourage previous participants to return, and we hope that lots of new folks will join the fun!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.