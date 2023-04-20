Autism Life and Living (ALL) is passionate about decreasing barriers to accessing needed support services for young adults with autism and related intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD). Out of the 159,000 individuals with autism/IDD in Arizona, 85% are unemployed, 67% express desire for classes to learn healthy habits and become more independent, 87% experience loneliness, and they have the lowest rate of independent living at 19%, compared to their peers with other disabilities.
Lisa Masters, a local single mother of two young adults with autism and founder and CEO of ALL, is driven to change this narrative. The concept of ALL was born out of her uncertainty of not knowing what would become of her two sons when she was no longer able to care for them.
“I couldn’t sit and wait for our government to take action, I had to do something,” Masters said.
ALL will be raising awareness of this support gap crisis, along with much needed funds, by hosting their second Autism Awareness Month fundraising event, Roaring '20s Speakeasy Casino Night, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Kazimierz in Scottsdale, located at 7137 E. Stetson Dr.
Highlights of the event include heavy hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, live entertainment by Jazzona, casino tables, prizes, silent auction, time period photo props and a secret password that is required for entry. Event sponsor is Taylor and Lihn Law and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Autism Life and Living Events.
ALL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2022 by Masters. She has over 21 years of extensive, hands-on experience navigating agencies and support services. The nonprofit’s mission is to empower young adults with autism by providing programs that promote inclusion, independence, socialization and wellbeing. ALL’s vision is to ensure the most vulnerable of our society live an independent and fulfilling life. For more information, call 602-312-8504 or visit autismlifeandving.org.
