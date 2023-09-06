Ballet Arizona is once again welcoming young and aspiring performers to audition for the Valley’s only professional, annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Auditions for roles including young Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, angels, soldiers, party kids and bonbons will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballet Arizona’s studio, 2835 E. Washington St. in Phoenix.
Dancers must either be ages 9 to 18 or in the School of Ballet Arizona’s Level Two classes to audition, and auditions will be broken down by age and gender. Participants are asked to come dressed in classical ballet attire for the audition and be prepared to stay additional time.
“The Nutcracker” is one of the most memorable holiday productions and Ballet Arizona performs its own unique version to captivate the audience in its storytelling.
Ib Andersen’s “The Nutcracker” is a $1.8 million production and considered one of the “three finest productions” by The New York Times Dance Critic Alastair Macaulay. In addition to dancing beside professional Ballet Arizona dancers, youth performers will perform to live orchestral music by The Phoenix Symphony.
For audition times and details, visit balletaz.org/mission/employment-auditions. Auditions are free for School of Ballet Arizona and Arizona School of the Arts students and $15 for non-students.
Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are also available for purchase online at balletaz.org/performance/the-nutcracker-2023.
Ballet Arizona is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. The School of Ballet Arizona promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance.
Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 22,000 children and families every year through its free and low-cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.
