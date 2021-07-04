Desert Ridge Marketplace invites guests to embark on an exploration through The District. Scan the QR code or view the map on their website to discover the vibrant 3D destinations on the Artscapes public art window tour.
All of the displays have been created by local artists who found inspiration by getting out and exploring. Featured artists and artwork include:
Ocean Exploration by Caitlin Jackson
The Road Ahead by Lucretia Torva
Getting Out of The Garden by John Wietfeldt
Oh Snap & Bugging Out by Courtney Larsen
Road Trip by R and D Design
The Artscapes public art will be on display through Oct. 31.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 480.513.7586 or visit shopdesertridge.com/event/artscapes.
