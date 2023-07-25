Tickets are on sale now for Rise Up Music Festival, a festival featuring the freshest spin on country music. On Sept. 2, from 3 to 11 p.m. at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, Arizona event promotion company Forty8 Live! is inviting Valley country music lovers to bust out their cowboy boots and discover their next favorite artist. Headlining talent includes Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Spencer Crandall, Tyler Rich, Lindsay Ell and David Morris.
Pre-sale tickets for Rise Up Music Festival are available now. General admission starts at $25 (not including food or beverages), and VIP tickets start at $145, granting perks like standing pit access, shaded relaxation areas with misters, restroom suites, VIP entrance access and more. Children 12 and under are free to attend. For more information about Rise Up Music Festival or to purchase tickets, visit Forty8Live.com.
“We are thrilled to showcase country music’s brightest young stars as they rise up the charts,” said David Horen, director of events at Forty8 Live! “We’re excited to give Arizona fans a chance to see their favorite artist or discover someone new.”
The artists
Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew is on the fast track to becoming one of Nashville’s hottest new artists Due to his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music – amassing 450 million global career streams (with more than 150 million global streams on his first RIAA Gold-certified smash, “Country Line”), garnering over one million followers across social media and being named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch.”
Chayce Beckham is one of the most buzzed-about newcomers in country music today. Beckham won over millions of hearts when wining Season 19 of “American Idol”, where Katy Perry nicknamed his unique gravely vocals “the heart of America.” His debut song “23” was number one on iTunes Country and All Genre charts. Chayce is ready to dig into new music and share his signature sound with his legions of fans.
Unfiltered, unconventional, and unapologetic. Those are the defining traits of a whole new generation of country star – and Spencer Crandall is one of them. As one of country’s most progressive new talents, self-made and as dynamic as they come. The Nashville-based artist has spent years combining pop’s untamed energy with the confessional lyricism of country, opening up territory no one before him even knew existed. Crandall now counts 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners, 250 million total career streams, more than 2.6 million followers on TikTok, and fan engagement so off the charts it drives sold-out shows around the nation.
Born in Northern California and rooted in Nashville, solo artist Tyler Rich has amassed nearly half a billion global streams and secured three number one hits on SiriusXM’s “The Highway” with the release of his debut album “Two Thousand Miles,” featuring GOLD-certified “The Difference” plus subsequent releases “Better Than You’re Used To,” “A Little Bit of You” and “Trucks Don’t Lie.” With his newly release “I Know You Do” EP, Tyler gives fans the best of both worlds fusing the spirit of youth with an easy-going buzz.
David Morris is a country music artist singer-songwriter and rapper who blends traditional country music with modern pop and hip-hop, creating a lane that is unique to him. His 2022 single “Carrying Your Love” went viral on TikTok in July 2022 and peaked as the third most popular song on the app, along with “Dutton Ranch Freestyle”, which featured on SiriusXM The Highway, TikTok Hits, and Sirius Hits 1. Morris has garnered over 100 million Spotify streams and 55 million through Apple Music.
Named “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” by Forbes, Lindsay Ell is a triple threat: accomplished musician, unique vocalist and awe-inspiring songwriter. Amassing more than 250 million global career streams, Ell is one of country music’s most celebrated female voices. Lindsay Ell has two Canadian number one singles with “Criminal” and Want Me Back, a US number one Platinum-status single alongside Brantley Gilbert with “What Happens In A Small Town.”
