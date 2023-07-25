The Fiesta Bowl Organization will host ESPN College GameDay analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard as the keynote speaker for the Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.
One of college football’s most influential broadcasters and electrifying players, Howard will join Fiesta Bowl Executive Director and CEO Erik Moses on stage to share an in-depth conversation about Howard’s life on college football’s biggest stages.
Tables for 10 people are available, including VIP opportunities that include a meet-and-greet with Howard for 30 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the event and to reserve a table, contact tickets@fiestabowl.org or call 480-350-0911. A portion of each table sale goes toward the Send-A-Vet, Send-A-Kid, Send-A-Teacher Community Champions program dedicated to ticket purchases for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
“Desmond Howard was one of the most entertaining players in college football on the field at Michigan and is now one of the most insightful college football commentators when we watch him on ESPN College GameDay,” said Moses. “We can’t wait to treat our Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon attendees to Desmond’s stories about his personal and playing journey as part of a one-of-a-kind event to mark the start of college football season here in Arizona.”
Founder of the health, wellness and fitness company 21 at 50 and a former NFL wide receiver, Howard has been a mainstay on ESPN’s award-winning College GameDay show since 2005 where he brings insight into college football every Saturday morning during the season. All eyes were glued to Howard as a college player, who as an all-around threat at the University of Michigan won the 1991 Heisman Trophy with 85 percent of the first-place votes and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
“I have a lot of fun and exciting memories from the Fiesta Bowl over the course of my 18 seasons covering college football for ESPN,” Howard said. “The Fiesta Bowl Organization always does a fantastic job of hosting so I am looking forward to celebrating with them at the Arizona Bank & Trust Fiesta Bowl Kickoff Luncheon next month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.