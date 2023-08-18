Arizona’s stunning landscapes have long been an inspiration for artists, and Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery and the Highlands Center for Natural History’s “Art in the Pines: The Fourth Annual Prescott Plein Air Festival” provides an opportunity to watch firsthand how the two come together.
The festival itself takes place Aug. 24-27, with demonstration sites located throughout Yavapai County. Before the main event, however, Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery is hosting Arts in the Pines Artists’ Pre-Exhibition now through Sunday, Aug. 20.
The pre-exhibition features landscape and nature paintings by 16 Arizona artists that were chosen from among the dozens of applicants hoping to participate in the festival. Each artist is presenting up to three paintings for sale and there is also an online charity auction of paintings donated by the artists.
Accessible online until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, this virtual art auction is not only a chance to acquire extraordinary artwork, but also a means of giving back to the community. Proceeds from the auction will be dedicated to funding art prizes for the students of Yavapai College and awards for the Plein Air Festival. To view the artwork or make a bid, visit event.gives/pleinairauction.
For those who can’t get a bid in before the auction closes, don’t worry, there are still plenty of chances to purchase paintings.
From Thursday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 27, 16 juried professional plein air artists (all from Arizona) will take their canvases and palettes to various picturesque locations across Yavapai County. The public is invited to observe and engage with artists at specific accessible demonstration sites as they go about their creative process, immersed in nature.
Closing out the event, a gala reception and art sale will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Yavapai College’s Jim and Linda Lee Performing Arts Center and the Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery.
Catered by local eatery El Gato Azul and offering a cash bar, the reception will also provide guests the opportunity to visit with the artists and purchase one-of-a-kind paintings directly from the artists. The closing reception costs $15, and tickets can be purchased online at ycvisualarts.com/artinthepines.
Featured festival artists include Carol Benally, Betty Carr, Cindy Carrillo, Tom Conner, Priya Drews, Lydia Gatzow, Terri Gay, Russell Johnson, Cathy Krieger, Gretchen Lopez, Beth Okurowski, Ken Ottinger, Dorothy Ray, Eric Slayton, Dawn Sutherland and Johnny Tanner.
To learn more about the festival, visit ycvisualarts.com/artinthepines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.