Join the University of Arizona Poetry Center online for an evening with Reginald Dwayne Betts, introduced by Joe Watson and hosted by literary director Diana Delgado. Betts will read and have a conversation with Delgado as part of the Institute for Inquiry and Poetics. The convening’s theme is Art for Justice.
Learn more about the Art for Justice project here.
The Institute for Inquiry and Poetics, founded at the University of Arizona Poetry Center, is a thought center designed to create space and time for poets to respond to pressing questions that reside at the intersection of social concern and poetry. Encouraging interdisciplinary modalities and investigative research, the Institute will ask poets a series of questions, and digitally archive their responses on poetry.arizona.edu.
