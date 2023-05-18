Community members, consignors and bidders are encouraged to join Gateway Academy and Artlink for a special Art for Autism Charity Auction at Larsen Gallery Saturday, May 20.
The event begins with an exhibition at 10 a.m. and the auction starts at noon. Bids begin at $100.
At the auction, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy music, local and emerging artists, nibbles and drinks while making a positive impact as proceeds from this charity auction will be split 50/50 between the local artists and Gateway Academy, a nonprofit school serving students with high-functioning autism.
“With the support of Artlink and Larsen Gallery, The Art for Autism Charity Auction is going to be a fantastic event filled with art, music, food and more — all while increasing exposure for local Arizona artists and providing much needed support to our incredible students here at Gateway Academy,” said Gateway Academy CEO and Executive Director O. Robin Sweet.
The host of the event, Larsen Gallery, has been a leader in the secondary art market for 30 years. For this special auction, Larsen Gallery will also donate 25 works of art for the auction and give 100% of the proceeds to Gateway Academy.
“Gateway Academy is serving an incredible purpose here in the community by giving students with high functioning autism a place to belong and a safe place to go to school,” said Scott Larsen, owner of Larsen Gallery.
“We are absolutely honored to help them raise some valuable funds for their school and we hope everyone will join us at the gallery on May 20 for a very special auction.”
Gateway Academy was established in 2005, and offers private education for students in sixth through 12th grade with a diagnosis of a level one autism spectrum disorder and students who are twice-exceptional. The school operates a year-round program from July to May of each year, and enrollments are accepted throughout the year.
Artlink keeps the arts integral to development by connecting artists, businesses and the community. Founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by artists in 1989, the Artlink name is a guiding principle for the organization, as it supports stakeholders of the arts and culture community, amplifying its collective strength. For more information about Artlink, visit artlinkphx.org.
Larsen Gallery is located at 3705 N. Bishop Lane in Scottsdale. For additional details about the charity auction or to preview the lots as they become available, visit gatewayacademy.us/art-for-autism. To register to bid, email MMckenna@roseallynpr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.