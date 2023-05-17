The Finer Arts Gallery will host a special “Art Affaire” event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19 to showcase its expanded 4,000-square-foot gallery space and celebrate the new, diverse works of its 50 artists.
Visitors to The Finer Arts Gallery will find diverse paintings, drawings, sculpture, mixed media, photography, glass, wood, fiber, ceramics, jewelry and other original work.
The unique gallery features all genres of art, from western to contemporary and even some AI-inspired and Steampunk-inspired art.
This month the gallery is highlighting three artists: abstract painter Jan Griggs, contemporary painter Joyce Hagen and ceramic artist Robin Ray.
The gallery is also highlighting five artists in June: pencil artist Dick Mueller, contemporary painter Gail Haire, oil painter Cynthia Eral and oil painters Kathleen and Chuck Eaton. This special “Art Affaire” event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
The Finer Arts Gallery is located inside the historic Treehouse building, at 6137 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. Admission is free. For more details, call 480-488-2923 or visit thefinerartsgallery.com.
