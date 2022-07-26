Frida Kahlo was perhaps one of the most influential female artists in history and was inspired by Mexico’s popular culture. She explored gender, class, race and identity in society. To see her work and in its colorful display of self portraits is impactful, but to see it in an immersive way is spectacular.
The show “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” takes her story and brings it to life in multiple mediums. As you walk in the door you begin with an altar setup in traditional Day of the Dead style, and it immediately sets the mood for what you are about to experience. If the purpose was to invite her spirit to go on the journey with the visitor, then it worked.
Each room was an experience all to itself. You begin looking at historical photographs and turn a corner only to see an incredible impactful projection or installation and even a hands-on room for artistic expression. There are virtual reality experiences and relevant moments of her life and work in motion.
The exhibition was a co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a digital art center in Spain. Her works have become wildly more successful after her death and the progressive topics of her life are perhaps even more relevant in today’s culture.
The show is at Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave. The venue itself has its own Jen ne sais quoi and was unexpected in the industrial part of Phoenix. The exhibit goes through Aug. 7 and tickets start at $34.99. Visit fridakahlophoenix.com for more information.
