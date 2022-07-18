The Phoenix Knife Fight Round Two Quarter Finals benefitting The Singletons is fueled by fire and hope tonight.
This culinary and mixology battle is coming up at 8 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co., 201 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.
The Valley’s best will go head-to-head in culinary and mixology mayhem. You can join in all the fun for a worthy cause tonight. Tickets are not required.
Proceeds from food, raffle baskets and merchandise benefit charity partner, The Singletons, who are devoted to meeting the needs of today by providing strength, hope and community to single parent families battling cancer.
Jody Boyd is founder of The Singletons and Ken Arneson is founder of Phoenix Knife Fight.
Remaining Phoenix Knife Fight dates are Monday, July 25 with the finale on Monday, Aug. 1. All battles begin at 8 p.m.
Chefs will be preparing yummy culinary creations, mixologists will be creating perfectly paired cocktails, expert judges, limited edition Singletons merchandise and raffle baskets will also be available.
