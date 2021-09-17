Another round of live, local and touring music is headed to venues across the Valley in the next week, and area theaters are beginning to shift into full season gear. Plus, catch an international film festival (in-person or online), explore a new art exhibit and more. See you Around Town!
Please note that many Valley venues have implemented new safety guidelines, including masking and vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements. Check with the individual venue websites for information. |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Sept. 17
Xixa
Valley Bar
Sept. 17
Mike Kocour & Friends
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 17
John Craigie
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Sept. 17
Friday Night Rockabilly Riot, Featuring Voodoo Swing, Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Pompadour & The Three Chords
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 17
Come Back Buddy
Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage
Sept. 18
Ruthie Foster
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 19
MusicaNova Orchestra “Baroque to the Future”
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 19
Weathers
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Sept. 19
Pam Morita Quintet: International Peace Day Celebration
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 20
Cold War Kids
The Van Buren
Sept. 20
Trever Keith
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Sept. 20
Wild Rivers
Valley Bar
Sept. 21
El Shirota
The Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Sept. 22
Kandace Springs
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 23
The Skatalites
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 24
Cal Tjader Project
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
THEATER
Thru Oct. 24
Camelot
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Sept. 17–26
High School Musical
Desert Foothills Theater
www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981
Sept. 17– Oct 10
POUND
Theatre Artists Studio
www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120
Sept. 19 – Oct. 30
Chicago The Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
ART & FILM
Sept. 21
Talk Cinema: Old Henry
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Sept. 22 – Oct. 20
Fall 2021 International Film Festival
(Hybrid event)
Paradise Valley Community College
www.paradisevalley.edu/center-performing-arts
Thru Jan. 16
Oscar Muñoz: Invisibilia
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880
