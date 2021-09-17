Another round of live, local and touring music is headed to venues across the Valley in the next week, and area theaters are beginning to shift into full season gear. Plus, catch an international film festival (in-person or online), explore a new art exhibit and more. See you Around Town!

Please note that many Valley venues have implemented new safety guidelines, including masking and vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements. Check with the individual venue websites for information. |CST

LIVE MUSIC

ValleyBar, XIXA

Xixa

Sept. 17

Xixa

Valley Bar

https://valleybarphx.com

The Nash_Michael Kocour

Michael Kocour

Sept. 17

Mike Kocour & Friends

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

CrescentBallroom_JohnCraigie.jpg

John Craigie

Sept. 17

John Craigie

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Sept. 17

Friday Night Rockabilly Riot, Featuring Voodoo Swing, Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Pompadour & The Three Chords

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

DesertRidge_ComeBackBuddy.jpeg

Sept. 17

Come Back Buddy

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

www.shopdesertridge.com

MIM, Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster

Sept. 18

Ruthie Foster

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM, MusicaNova Orchestra

MusicaNova Orchestra

Sept. 19

MusicaNova Orchestra “Baroque to the Future”

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

RebelLounge_Weathers.jpg

Weathers

Sept. 19

Weathers

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

The Nash, Pam Morita

Pam Morita

Sept. 19

Pam Morita Quintet: International Peace Day Celebration

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

The Van Buren, Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids

Sept. 20

Cold War Kids

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Trever Keith

Trever Keith

Sept. 20

Trever Keith

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Valley Bar, Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers

Sept. 20

Wild Rivers

Valley Bar

https://valleybarphx.com

El Shirota

El Shirota

Sept. 21

El Shirota

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

MIM, Kandace Springs

Kandace Springs

Sept. 22

Kandace Springs

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM, The Skatalites

The Skatalites

Sept. 23

The Skatalites

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Nash, Cal Tjader Tribute

Cal Tjader Tribute

Sept. 24

Cal Tjader Project

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

THEATER

The Phoenix Theatre Company, CAMELOT

Kate Cook, Matravius Avent and Julian Mendoza in The Phoenix Theatre Company's Camelot

Thru Oct. 24

Camelot

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Sept. 17–26

High School Musical

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

Theatre Artists Studio, Pound

Theatre Artists Studio's Pound

Sept. 17– Oct 10

POUND

Theatre Artists Studio

www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

Sept. 19 – Oct. 30

Chicago The Musical

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

ART & FILM

Scottsdale Arts, Old Henry

Still from the film Old Henry
MUSTANG

Mustang will screen Sept. 22, during the Paradise Valley Community College 2021-22 International Film Festival.

Sept. 21

Talk Cinema: Old Henry

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Sept. 22 – Oct. 20

Fall 2021 International Film Festival

(Hybrid event)

Paradise Valley Community College

www.paradisevalley.edu/center-performing-arts

Oscar Muñoz From the Interiors Series BMA

Oscar Muñoz, Sin título, de la serie Interiores (Untitled, From the Interiors Series), 1977. Black chalk on paper (Tiza negra sobre papel). Collection of the Blanton Museum of Art. Image courtesy of the Blanton Museum of Art.

Thru Jan. 16

Oscar Muñoz: Invisibilia

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

