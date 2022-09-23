AZ State Fair

The 2022 Arizona State Fair opens at noon today, Sept. 23 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 30.

 Source: Arizona State Fair

Enjoy all the fried food, rides, livestock, shopping and more Thursdays through Sundays. The fair opens at noon and closing times vary with attendance, usually 11 p.m. Rides will stop after the La Grande Wheel goes dark. The Shopping Pavilion closes at 10 p.m. Livestock Barns close at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices:

  • All ages 8 and above $15 | Children 7 and under free.
  • No separate senior or child admission price.
  • No fees for online, Kiosk or tickets purchased on phone with QR Code.
  • Wristbands will be available for purchase on-site only every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. for $50. Bracelets will be honored until 8:30 p.m.

GET TICKETS HERE.

Take a look at all the fair entertainment scheduled in the grandstand HERE.

Parking prices:

  • Coliseum North Lot is $12.
  • West Lot is $8.
  • VIP Parking is $30.

Parking Maps HERE.

The Arizona fairgrounds are located at 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. Reach them at 602-252-6771.

