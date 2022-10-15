Phoenix Pride Festival 2021

Phoenix Pride Festival in 2021.

 Phoenix Pride Festival|Submitted

More than 50,000 festivalgoers are expected throughout the weekend for the 41st Phoenix Pride Festival.

The event begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Come and enjoy the family-friendly safe space and celebrate the Greater Phoenix LGBTQ+ and allied community, with more than 60 acres of fun including seven stages of live entertainment, more than 20 food vendors, the exclusive VIP Experience, dedicated KidSpace, exhibitors and more.

The Bud Light Seltzer Main Stage headliners are Gayle on Saturday at 8 p.m., En Vogue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Tito’s Handmade Vodka Latin Stage headliners Ana Barbara on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Ninel Conde on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Additional information as well as general admission and VIP Experience tickets for the festival are available online at PhoenixPride.org.

