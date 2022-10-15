Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MST SUNDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cruff Wash. Cruff Wash stream gage has exceeded Alarm Stage resulting to impacts to Agua Caliente Road. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Painted Rock Dam. This includes the following streams and drainages... Winters Wash and Cruff Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1245 AM MST. * At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced multiple episodes of heavy rain in Winters Wash. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring with Winters Wash flowing several feet deep and impacting road crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Buckeye, Tonopah, Wintersburg and Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 107...and between mile markers 90 and 91. This includes the following streams and drainages... Winters Wash, Centennial Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 100 AM MST. * At 1050 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to produce moderate to heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Buckeye, Palo Verde, Arlington and Hassayampa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 115 AM MST. * At 1044 PM MST, gauge reports indicated water levels in Rainbow Wash continue to be elevated and exceed county Alarm Stage impacting road crossings. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing along Rainbow Wash. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Buckeye and Cotton Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 300 AM MST. * At 942 PM MST, stream gauge reports Waterman Wash has risen nearly 6 feet. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. The wash is expected to continue to rise several more feet through at least midnight. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Goodyear and Rainbow Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek and Tonopah Desert. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&