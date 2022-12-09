The 29th annual Cat Fanciers Association all breed cat show, “It’s Feline A Lot Like Christmas,” hosted by Phoenix Feline Fanciers, a club of the Cat Fanciers’ Assoc. Inc., strolls into Mesa this weekend, Dec. 10-11.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Arizona's largest all breed cat show will feature over 40 distinct breeds of cats, from the lean and swanky Siamese to the charmingly "naked" Sphynx, the intoxicating Abyssinian to the gentle and giant Maine Coons, and the extravagantly groomed Persians, there will be over 300 fancy felines in all. These cats come from across the U.S. to compete in eight judging rings over two days for Best in Show. There will be special activities involving household pets and recognition for the top Household Pet in Show.
See these unique animals and hear the stories of their rescue by their owners at this event for the entire family. This show features beautiful and competitive felines, both pedigreed and household pets. A "supermarket" of cat supplies and gifts will be available from a myriad of vendors, including unique clothing, artifacts, jewelry, specialty foods and toys as well as top-of-the-line cat furniture. There will be a raffle and book sale, a kitty costume contest and "best decorated holiday cage" contest.
All About Animals AZ Rescue will be on site as the only rescue partner for 12 years with Phoenix Feline Fanciers to facilitate all adoptions of purebred cats that have completed their showing career. Adoption fees are $30 to $900 and all go to the rescue. There will be over 50 cats and kittens for adoption, including Abyssinian, Oriental Shorthair, Siamese, Persian, Ocicat, Manx, Savannah and more.
All About Animals AZ is a no-kill, foster home-based rescue for adoptable cats and dogs founded and directed by Dawn Kavanaugh. The two greatest needs are fosters so they can continue to rescue and donations continue to help cats throughout the Valley.
“It’s Feline A Lot Like Christmas” will be at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Building C, with free parking and food and drink for sale on site. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors/military, $7 for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult, those under 3 are free. They're offering a family four pack for $28 for two adults and two children, ages 3-12. Check out their website at phxfeline.com for a $1 off coupon on adult admission.
