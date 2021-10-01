FEATURED
Oct. 1–30
Arizona State Fair
State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
LIVE MUSIC
Oct. 1–2
Crescent Ballroom 10 Year Anniversary Weekend
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Black Carl, The Stakes (Oct. 1)
Shannon and the Clams, Wavves, The Rebel Set (Oct. 2)
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 2
BLKBOK
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 3
Third Annual Portal Fest
Pueblo Grande Museum
www.phoenix.gov/parks/arts-culture-history/pueblo-grande
Oct. 3
Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet: RADIOTANGO
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Oct. 6
Le Vent du Nord
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 7
An Evening with Emmylou Harris
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com;480.644.6500
Oct. 8
Diane Schuur
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 9
Black Carl, Fairy Bones, Wyves, Adam Bruce
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 8
Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
ART, DANCE, FILM & THEATER
Oct. 1
Chaos Theory
Legend Studios (free)
Oct. 1
Old Henry
FilmBar
Oct. 1–14
Legends of the Werewolf
Southwest Shakespeare Company
www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868
Oct. 2
Sandra Bernhard: A Decade of Madness and Mayhem
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru Oct. 2
Ballet Under the Stars
Various locations (free)
Ballet Arizona
Thru Oct. 3
Matilda Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem
www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001
Oct. 3–31
Selena Maria Sings
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700
Oct. 6 – Dec. 5
The Rocky Horror Show
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Oct. 7
Fandango at the Wall
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Oct. 8–30
Flamenco Intimo
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru Oct. 24
Camelot
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru Oct. 30
Chicago The Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.