FEATURED

Oct. 1–30

Arizona State Fair

State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

www.azstatefair.com

LIVE MUSIC

Oct. 1–2

Crescent Ballroom 10 Year Anniversary Weekend

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Black Carl, The Stakes (Oct. 1)

Shannon and the Clams, Wavves, The Rebel Set (Oct. 2)

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

BLKBOK

Oct. 2

BLKBOK

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

“Portal to the Past” art installation by Zarco Guerrero

Oct. 3

Third Annual Portal Fest

Pueblo Grande Museum

www.phoenix.gov/parks/arts-culture-history/pueblo-grande

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet: RADIOTANGO

Oct. 3

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet: RADIOTANGO

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Le Vent du Nord

Oct. 6

Le Vent du Nord

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Emmylou Harris

Oct. 7

An Evening with Emmylou Harris

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com;480.644.6500

Diane Schuur

Oct. 8

Diane Schuur

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Oct. 9

Black Carl, Fairy Bones, Wyves, Adam Bruce

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project

Oct. 8

Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

 

ART, DANCE, FILM & THEATER

Oct. 1

Chaos Theory

Legend Studios (free)

Oct. 1

Old Henry

FilmBar

www.thefilmbarphx.com

Oct. 1–14

Legends of the Werewolf

Southwest Shakespeare Company     

www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868

Sandra Bernhard

Oct. 2

Sandra Bernhard: A Decade of Madness and Mayhem 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru Oct. 2

Ballet Under the Stars

Various locations (free)

Ballet Arizona

https://balletaz.org

Thru Oct. 3

Matilda Jr.

Musical Theatre of Anthem

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001

Oct. 3–31

Selena Maria Sings

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

Oct. 6 – Dec. 5

The Rocky Horror Show

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Oct. 7

Fandango at the Wall 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Oct. 8–30

Flamenco Intimo

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru Oct. 24

Camelot

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru Oct. 30

Chicago The Musical

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

