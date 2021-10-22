Rock, blues, jazz, hip hop, symphony, Squirrel Nut Zippers and more, whatever your style of music, you'll find live performances in the Valley, Oct. 22–29. See you Around Town! |CST

MIM Marisha Wallace

Marisha Wallace
Crescent_Christian French

Christian French

Oct. 22

Marisha Wallace

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Oct. 22

Running From Bears

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Oct. 22

Christian French

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

The Phoenix Symphony

Oct. 22

75th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Performance: An Evening with the Romantics

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

The Sugar Thieves

The Sugar Thieves

Oct. 22

Sugar Thieves

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

ValleyBar_Nation of Language.jpg

Oct. 23

Nation of Language

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com

MIM_kat-riggins_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Kat Riggins

Oct. 23

The 2021 Kat Riggins Blues Revival Show

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

RebelLounge_StillMotions.jpg

Still Motions

Oct. 23

Still Motions

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

TheNash_Morita_Pam.jpg

Pam Morita

Oct. 24

Jam Session: Pam Morita

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Chicano Batman

Chicano Batman Tour

Oct. 24

Chicano Batman

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

MIM_jake-allen-and-the-waters.jpg

Jake Allen and The Waters

Oct. 25

Jake Allen and The Waters

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The VAnBuren_lordhuron.jpg

Lord Huron

Oct. 25

Lord Huron

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Rebel Lounge_L.A.Witch.jpg

L.A. Witch

Oct. 26

L.A. Witch

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

MIM_charlie-parr.jpg

Charlie Parr

Oct. 26

Charlie Parr

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TheVanBuren_DrDog.jpg

Dr. Dog

Oct. 27

Dr. Dog

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

CrescentBallroom_Shallou.jpeg

Shallou

Oct. 27

Shallou

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

RhythmRoom_CocoMontoya.jpg

Coco Montoya

Oct. 29–30

Coco Montoya

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

MIM_squirrel-nut-zippers_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Oct. 28

Squirrel Nut Zippers: “The Inevitable” 26th Anniversary Tour

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

RebelLounge_PaperFoxes 2.jpg

Paper Foxes 

Oct. 28

Paper Foxes

Yucca Tap Room

www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777

DesertRidge_Kenzie.jpg

Kenzie

Oct. 29

Kenzie

District Stage, Desert Ridge Marketplace

www.shopdesertridge.com

MIM_max-weinberg_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Max Weinberg

Oct. 29

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TheNash_CleveTet.jpg

The CleveTet

Oct. 29

The CleveTet

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

RebelLounge_SnottyNoseRezKids.jpg

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Oct. 29

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Renee-Elise-Goldsberry.jpg

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Oct. 29–31

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry

Phoenix Symphony Hall

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

