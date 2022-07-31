Celebrating 30 years of craft beer in Arizona, the Arizona Brewers Guild will be showcasing its "Real Wild and Woody" indoor beer festival at Bell Bank Park in Mesa on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will feature more than 50 breweries from across the state with hundreds of unique beers to sample that will include sours, barrel-aged, cask beers and more.
“The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild is known for putting on some of the best beer festivals in the state, we are excited that they are eager to host this outstanding event at Bell Bank Park,” said Brett Miller, president of Legacy Sports USA, owners of Bell Bank Park.
"Real Wild and Woody" will be inside one of Bell Bank Park’s state-of-the-art, air-conditioned fieldhouses and will offer craft beer enthusiasts the chance to sample specialty casks, rich and unique flavor combinations and other never before tasted brews from some of the best in the industry.
"I'm over the moon excited that 'Real Wild and Woody' is back,” said Andrew Bauman, deputy director for the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. “It is the favorite event for many of our state's brewers. The owners and salespeople may have their favorites, but the brewers love the opportunity to show off their special brews and try some one-off beers from other brewers as well."
The festival will go from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and is offering general admission and VIP ticket options that can be purchased online at chooseazbrews.com/real-wild-and-woody. Early bird pricing is available through Sunday, July 31, with general admission tickets on sale for $65 (regular price is $80), while VIP tickets are $80 (regular price is $95). General admission tickets include 28 sample pours (2 ounces) and a commemorative sample cup. VIP pricing includes 32 sample pours (2 ounces), commemorative sample cup and entrance to the event one hour early (1 p.m.) in a VIP-dedicated entry line.
There also is a Super VIP package available for $600 that is good for two guests and includes a Saturday night stay at Courtyard by Marriott Mesa Gateway, bus service to and from the hotel, VIP-dedicated entrance, two VIP tickets with VIP hour of sampling before general admission entry, two meals, a limited-edition stainless-steel growler, two limited edition glasses, two sampling cups and 32 sample pours (2 ounces).
The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild was established in 1998 and works in partnership with independent brewers to promote the virtues and raise the profile of Arizona’s locally crafted beers. For more information, visit chooseazbrews.com.
