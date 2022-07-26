ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra invites singers and instrumentalists to audition for the group’s 20th Anniversary Season. Auditions will be on Aug. 16, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. Rehearsals will begin later in August, and the in-person concert season will kick off in October.