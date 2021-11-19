This week, enjoy live local music and amazing touring acts, live theater, art, dance and more. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Dar Williams

Nov. 19

Dar Williams

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Postmodern Jukebox

Nov. 20

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Wild Giants

Wild Giants

Nov. 20

Wild Giants

The Lost Leaf

www.thelostleaf.org

Nov. 20

Jimi Primetime Smith / Bob Corritore Blues Band

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

Arizona Musicfest Young Musicians Concert

Nov. 21

Young Musicians Concert

Arizona Musicfest

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Pamyua

Nov. 23

Pamyua

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Nov. 24

Dead Hot Workshop’s 27th Annual Thanksgiving Show

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE

“Barrio Viejo” by Jon Linton will grace the cover of the 25th Annual Hidden in the Hills program.

Nov. 19–21, 26–28

Hidden in the Hills 25th Anniversary Studio Tour

Throughout Carefree, Cave Creek and North Scottsdale

www.hiddeninthehills.org

Nov. 20

12th Annual Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

Herberger Theater Center

www.herbergertheater.org; 602.252.8497

Nov. 20

Holiday Tree Lighting & Nightly Snowfall

Desert Ridge Marketplace

www.shopdesertridge.com

Nov. 26 – Dec. 30

Elf

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Thru Dec. 21

Hamlet

Southwest Shakespeare Company at Taliesin West

www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868

Childsplay's production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Thru Dec. 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels

Thru Dec. 30

It’s A Wonderful Life

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

Daniel Durston as Elvis Presley, Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins, Gregg Hammer as Johnny Cash, and JP Coletta as Jerry Lee Lewis, in The Phoenix Theatre Company's production of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Thru Jan. 2

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Lew Davis, "Little Boy Lives in a Copper Camp," 1939. Oil on Masonite. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Gift of IBM Corporation.

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Thru March 6

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

