The annual Canal Convergence returns this weekend and next to the Scottsdale Waterfront with a new theme: “Art & Technology.” Also this week, live music and theater in a variety of genres at venues across the Valley, plus Veterans Day parades, Kierland POP and other family-friendly events. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Nov. 5–7
Coco In Concert Live to Film
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999
Nov. 5–7
Fifth Annual Kierland POP Celebration
A Celebration of Arts, Culture & Community
Kierland Commons and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
www.kierlandpop.com
Nov. 5–14
Canal Convergence: “Art & Technology”
Scottsdale Waterfront
www.canalconvergence.com
Nov. 6
Daisy Mountain Veterans Parade
Anthem
https://daisymtnvets.org
Nov. 11
Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
Midtown Phoenix
www.honoringamericasveterans.org/veterans-day-parade-phoenix
LIVE MUSIC
Nov. 5
Tommy Emmanuel
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500
Nov. 5
The Manhattan Transfer
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 5–7
The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration
Featuring The Charles McPherson Quintet, The Terell Stafford-Lewis Nash Quartet and Terell Stafford with the SCC Jazz Orchestra
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Nov. 6
Mariachi Los Camperos
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 7
Banners
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com
Nov. 7
SCC Jazz Orchestra with special guest Terell Stafford
Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts
www.scottsdalecc.edu/news; 480.423.6000
Nov. 7
Jane Monheit
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 9
Quinteto Astor Piazzolla
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 10
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800
Nov. 12
Django Festival All-Stars
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
