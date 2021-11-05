The annual Canal Convergence returns this weekend and next to the Scottsdale Waterfront with a new theme: “Art & Technology.” Also this week, live music and theater in a variety of genres at venues across the Valley, plus Veterans Day parades, Kierland POP and other family-friendly events. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Coco with the Symphony

Coco with The Phoenix Symphony

Nov. 5–7

Coco In Concert Live to Film

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

Kierland POP Artwork 3.jpg

Kierland POP 

Nov. 5–7

Fifth Annual Kierland POP Celebration

A Celebration of Arts, Culture & Community

Kierland Commons and The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

www.kierlandpop.com

"Say What You Will" by MASARY Studios

"Say What You Will" by MASARY Studios

Canal Convergence 2021

Nov. 5–14

Canal Convergence: “Art & Technology”

Scottsdale Waterfront

www.canalconvergence.com

U.S. flag waving

Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Nov. 6

Daisy Mountain Veterans Parade

Anthem

https://daisymtnvets.org

Nov. 11

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

Midtown Phoenix

www.honoringamericasveterans.org/veterans-day-parade-phoenix

LIVE MUSIC

TOMMY EMMANUEL

TOMMY EMMANIUEL IN NASHVILLE TN 2019

Nov. 5

Tommy Emmanuel

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

MIM_the-manhattan-transfer.jpg

The Manhattan Transfer

Nov. 5

The Manhattan Transfer

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

Nov. 5–7

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

Featuring The Charles McPherson Quintet, The Terell Stafford-Lewis Nash Quartet and Terell Stafford with the SCC Jazz Orchestra

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_mariachi-los-camperos.jpg

Mariachi Los Camperos

Nov. 6

Mariachi Los Camperos

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

ValleyBar_Banners_Photo Credit-JC Verona.jpg

Banners

Nov. 7

Banners

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com

pexels-lucas-allmann-442540.jpg

Photo by Lucas Allmann from Pexels

Nov. 7

SCC Jazz Orchestra with special guest Terell Stafford

Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts

www.scottsdalecc.edu/news; 480.423.6000

MIM_jane-monheit.jpg

Jane Monheit

Nov. 7

Jane Monheit

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_quinteto-astor-piazzolla

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

Nov. 9

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

AmericanFederal_ElvisCostello.jpg

Elvis Costello

Nov. 10

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800

MIM_django-festival-all-stars.jpg

Django Festival All-Stars

Nov. 12

Django Festival All-Stars

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

 

ART, THEATER & MORE

Gammage_MeanGirls.jpg

Mean Girls

Nov. 2–7

Mean Girls

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Fountain Hills Theater, Disenchanted

Fountain Hills Theater, Disenchanted

Nov. 5–21

Disenchanted

Fountain Hills Theater

fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

Childsplay_Rudolph.jpg

Tommy Strawser as Rudolph, Marshall Vosler as Santa, in the Childsplay production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Nov. 7 – Dec. 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

OSBORNE_Erika_The Chasm of Bingham_2012_oil on linen_48x90.jpg

Erika Osborne, The Chasm of Bingham, 2012. Oil on linen. 

Landscapes of Extraction, Phoenix Art Museum

Nov. 7 – March 6

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

MAC_Alton Brown_BeyondTheEatsLive

Alton Brown, Beyond The Eats Live

Nov. 11

Alton Brown LIVE: Beyond the Eats

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Tidworth

Nov. 11–14

From Tidworth With Love

Southwest Shakespeare Company at Taliesin West

www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868

Heard_Remembering the Future_EnchantedForest_Pop Chalee _IAC347.jpg

"Enchanted Forest" by Pop Chalee

Heard Museum, Remembering the Future

Thru Oct. 2022

Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art

Heard Museum

www.heard.org/exhibits/remembering-the-future; 602.252.8840

