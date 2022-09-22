The Queen Creek Olive Mill kicked off its Garlic Fest 2022 last weekend and if you haven't been, you have until Sunday, Sept. 25 to experience all things garlic.
This ninth annual festival offers organically grown estate garlic, live music, Garlic Shop, beer and wine garden, Valley food trucks, games, cooking demonstrations, classes and more.
Mesa resident Staci Johnson attended Garlic Fest for the first time last weekend and even bought a cookbook.
"We love garlic," she said. "I didn't know there were so many kinds of garlic."
David Mills, marketing coordinator for the Queen Creek Olive Mill, said Garlic Fest 2022 is a "time to celebrate the harvest of one of the most important ingredients in southern Italian cuisine. Come out and enjoy live music from local musicians, food trucks from around the Valley and cooking demos with Perry Rea, our owner and olive oil sommelier. For a limited time, you can re-stock on our best-selling Roasted Garlic Olive Oil when you get our limited edition Garlic Growler, try OliveSpa's amazing garlic lip balm or learn all the ways garlic pairs well with our one-of-a-kind prickly pear white balsamic reduction. There's so much flavor happening at the Mill, don't be surprised if you need to come back on multiple days."
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road and is the state's only working olive farm and mill. The 100-acre farm, with more than 7,000 olive trees, is family owned and operated and offers a true "blossom to bottle experience." Visitors can take the educational Olive Oil 101 tour to learn first-hand how olives are pressed into fresh, extra virgin olive oil. Mill hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit QueenCreekOliveMill.com.
