Live music and theater, family-friendly fall events, Gladys Knight and a Symphony's 75th Season — find all of this and more, Oct. 15–22.

LIVE MUSIC

Tennis

Oct. 15

Tennis

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Hellogoodbye

Oct. 15

Hellogoodbye

Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

The Nash Sandra Bassett

Sandra Bassett

Oct. 16

Sandra Bassett

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM Nachito Herrera

Nachito Herrera

Oct. 16

Nachito Herrera

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Arlo Parks

Oct. 16

Arlo Parks

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Elizabeth Cook

Oct. 16

Elizabeth Cook

Valley Bar

https://valleybarphx.com

Celebrity Theatre_Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Oct. 17 

Gladys Knight

Celebrity Theatre

www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600

RebelLounge _Shortly

Shortly

Oct. 17

Shortly

Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Villalobos Brothers

Oct. 17

Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

With Special Guests the Villalobos Brothers and the Congo Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

ASU Symphony Orchestra 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Oct. 20

Erykah Badu

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800

MIM Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque
Christian French

Oct. 20

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Oct. 22

Running From Bears

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Oct. 22

Christian French

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

MIM Marisha Wallace

Marisha Wallace

Oct. 22

Marisha Wallace

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

The Phoenix Symphony

Oct. 22

75th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Performance: An Evening with the Romantics

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Oct. 15–31

Pumpkin Patch

Desert Ridge Marketplace

www.shopdesertridge.com

Flamenco Por la Familia

Flamenco Por la Familia

Oct. 17

Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre: Flamenco por la Familia

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Arizona State Fairgrounds 

Thru Oct. 30

Arizona State Fair

State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

www.azstatefair.com

THEATER

Thru Nov. 6

Bell, Book and Candle

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

Pictured, L-R: Adam Gobeski, Stephan Hettinger, Tom Mangum, John Aranda, Alex Bellanti-Diehl , Stephanie Elizabeth Clark and Christian Luke Ottinger in Fountain Hills Theater's production of Million Dollar Quartet
Charissa Bertels in Arizona Theatre Company's My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend

Oct. 15–31

Million Dollar Quartet

Fountain Hills Theater

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3

Oct. 21 – Nov. 7

My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts presents Let The Right One In

Oct. 22–30

Let The Right One In

Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts

www.scottsdalecc.edu; 480.423.6000

Oct. 22 –Nov. 7

Sunset Baby

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129

