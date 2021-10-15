Live music and theater, family-friendly fall events, Gladys Knight and a Symphony’s 75th Season — find all of this and more, Oct. 15–22. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Oct. 15
Tennis
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 15
Hellogoodbye
Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Oct. 16
Sandra Bassett
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 16
Nachito Herrera
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 16
Arlo Parks
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 16
Elizabeth Cook
Valley Bar
Oct. 17
Gladys Knight
Celebrity Theatre
www.celebritytheatre.com; 602.267.1600
Oct. 17
Shortly
Rebel Lounge
www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013
Oct. 17
Arturo O’Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
With Special Guests the Villalobos Brothers and the Congo Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Oct19
ASU Symphony Orchestra
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Oct. 20
Erykah Badu
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800
Oct. 20
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 22
Running From Bears
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 22
Christian French
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 22
Marisha Wallace
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 22
75th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Performance: An Evening with the Romantics
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999
FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Oct. 15–31
Pumpkin Patch
Desert Ridge Marketplace
Oct. 17
Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre: Flamenco por la Familia
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru Oct. 30
Arizona State Fair
State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
THEATER
Thru Nov. 6
Bell, Book and Candle
Don Bluth Front Row Theater
www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841
Oct. 15–31
Million Dollar Quartet
Fountain Hills Theater
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3
Oct. 21 – Nov. 7
My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995
Oct. 22–30
Let The Right One In
Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts
www.scottsdalecc.edu; 480.423.6000
Oct. 22 –Nov. 7
Sunset Baby
Black Theatre Troupe
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8129
