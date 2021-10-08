Catch live music — from blues, jazz, rock, symphony orchestra and everything in between — thought-provoking art and film, theater and dance performances and more, Oct. 8–15. See you Around Town!

LIVE MUSIC

The Nash_IkeRamalho.jpg

Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project

Oct. 8

Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Oct. 8

An Evening with the Romantics

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

MIM_max-weinberg_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Max Weinberg

Oct. 9

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Oct. 9

Black Carl, Fairy Bones, Wyves, Adam Bruce

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

Larry Fuller Trio

Larry Fuller Trio

Oct. 9

Larry Fuller Trio featuring Lewis Nash & Rodney Whitaker

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Electric Sol

Electric Sol

Oct. 9

Electric Sol

Opening for Harper and the Moths

Yucca Tap Room

www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777

RhythmRoom_BillTarsha.png

Oct. 9

Bill Tarsha & The Rocket 88s

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

TheNash_JackRadavich.jpg

Jack Radavich Trio

Oct. 10

Jack Radavich Trio with Jerry Weldon

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_the-quebe-sisters_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

The Quebe Sisters

Oct. 10

The Quebe Sisters

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

SCPA_ScottsdalePhilharmonic.jpg

Scottsdale Philharmonic 

Oct. 10

Scottsdale Philharmonic

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Bleachers

Oct. 11

Bleachers

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

TheNash_JeremyPeltQuintet.jpg

Jeremy Pelt Quintet

Oct. 12

Jeremy Pelt Quintet

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

The Sun Punchers.jpg

Catch The SunPunchers at Desert Botanical Garden, May 7.

Oct. 15

Live & Local: The SunPunchers 

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

 

ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE

Life on the Vertical_Jared Ogden-National Geographic.jpg

NatGeo Live: Life on the Vertical

Oct. 13

National Geographic Live: Life on the Vertical

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Oct. 15–31

Million Dollar Quartet

Fountain Hills Theater

www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3

Camelot
Toby Yatso as King Arthur in The Phoenix Theatre Company's Camelot
 

Thru Oct. 24

Camelot

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

AZ-State-Fair_fai-drone-still copy (2).jpg

Arizona State Fairgrounds 

Thru Oct. 30

Arizona State Fair

State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

www.azstatefair.com

Flamenco Intimo

Flamenco Intimo
Childsplay_SelenaMariaSings.png

Thru Oct. 30

Flamenco Intimo

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Thru Oct. 30

Chicago The Musical

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Thru Oct. 31

Selena Maria Sings

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

rockypressgallery-18.jpeg

The Phoenix Theatre Company's The Rocky Horror Show; pictured L-R: Šime Košta as Frank-N-Furter,  Alyssa Chiarello as Janet and Kade Bailey as Brad

Thru Dec. 5

The Rocky Horror Show

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

