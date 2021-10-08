Catch live music — from blues, jazz, rock, symphony orchestra and everything in between — thought-provoking art and film, theater and dance performances and more, Oct. 8–15. See you Around Town!
LIVE MUSIC
Oct. 8
Ike Ramalho Brazilian Project
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 8
An Evening with the Romantics
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999
Oct. 9
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 9
Black Carl, Fairy Bones, Wyves, Adam Bruce
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Oct. 9
Larry Fuller Trio featuring Lewis Nash & Rodney Whitaker
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 9
Electric Sol
Opening for Harper and the Moths
Yucca Tap Room
www.yuccatap.com; 480.967.4777
Oct. 9
Bill Tarsha & The Rocket 88s
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Oct. 10
Jack Radavich Trio with Jerry Weldon
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 10
The Quebe Sisters
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 10
Scottsdale Philharmonic
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Oct. 11
Bleachers
The Van Buren
Oct. 12
Jeremy Pelt Quintet
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Oct. 15
Live & Local: The SunPunchers
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE
Oct. 13
National Geographic Live: Life on the Vertical
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500
Oct. 15–31
Million Dollar Quartet
Fountain Hills Theater
www.fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661, Ext. 3
Thru Oct. 24
Camelot
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru Oct. 30
Arizona State Fair
State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Thru Oct. 30
Flamenco Intimo
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Thru Oct. 30
Chicago The Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
Thru Oct. 31
Selena Maria Sings
Childsplay
www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700
Thru Dec. 5
The Rocky Horror Show
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.