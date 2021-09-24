This week, film, art and theatre take center stage. Many Valley theater companies are digging into their 2021–22 season, and the first First Friday of the fall season kicks off with a little bit of Chaos. Plus, an amazing week for film — old, new and somewhere in between — and, as always, live, local and touring music acts head to Valley venues. See you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Sept. 24
Cal Tjader Project
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 25
Rickie Lee Jones
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 25
Bob Corritore’s Birthday Party
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981
Sept. 25–26
Akiko Tsuruga Trio
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 26
The Secret Sisters
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 26
The Small Glories
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 27
Carbon Leaf
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 28
Samantha Fish
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
Sept. 28
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Sept. 28
Shakey Graves
The Van Buren
Sept. 29
Mike Eckroth Group
The Nash
www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464
Sept. 29
JigJam
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Oct. 1–2
10 Year Anniversary Weekend
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Black Carl, The Stakes (Oct. 1)
Shannon and the Clams, Wavves, The Rebel Set (Oct. 2)
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222
ART & FILM
Sept. 28
Some Like it Hot
Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
Oct. 1
First Friday: Chaos Theory 21
Legend City Studios
Oct. 1
Old Henry
FilmBar
Thru Oct. 20
Fall 2021 International Film Festival
(Hybrid event)
Paradise Valley Community College
www.paradisevalley.edu/center-performing-arts
COMEDY, OPERA & THEATER
Sept. 24–26
Arizona Opera Film Festival: Akhnaten (Sept. 24); L’Elisir D’Amore (Sept. 25); Die Zauberflöte
(Sept. 26)
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464
Thru Sept. 26
High School Musical
Desert Foothills Theater
www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981
Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Ballet Under the Stars
Various locations (free)
Ballet Arizona
Oct. 1–15
Legends of the Werewolf
Southwest Shakespeare Company
www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868
Thru Oct. 2
Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
Stray Cat Theatre
www.straycattheatre.org; 480.227.1766
Thru Oct. 3
Matilda Jr.
Musical Theatre of Anthem
www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001
Thru Oct. 24
Camelot
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151
Thru Oct. 30
Chicago The Musical
Arizona Broadway Theatre
www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400
