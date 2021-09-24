Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 852 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 827 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gila Bend, Estrella, Bosque, Sonoran National Monument, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Big Horn. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 238 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. AZ Route 85 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 119 and 126...and near mile marker 2. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 112 and 121. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 1000 AM MST. * At 657 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Buckeye, Tonopah, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg, Painted Rock Dam, Hassayampa and Arlington. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 915 AM MST. * At 613 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mesa, East Mesa and Falcon Field Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&