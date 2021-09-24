This week, film, art and theatre take center stage. Many Valley theater companies are digging into their 2021–22 season, and the first First Friday of the fall season kicks off with a little bit of Chaos. Plus, an amazing week for film — old, new and somewhere in between — and, as always, live, local and touring music acts head to Valley venues. See you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

Sept. 24

Cal Tjader Project

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_concerts-rickie-lee-jones_1920x936.jpg

Rickie Lee Jones
RhythmRoom_BobCorritore.jpg

Bob Corritore

Sept. 25

Rickie Lee Jones

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Sept. 25

Bob Corritore’s Birthday Party

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

Sept. 25–26

Akiko Tsuruga Trio

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_concerts-the-secret-sisters_1920x936.jpg

The Secret Sisters

Sept. 26

The Secret Sisters

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_concerts-the-small-glories_1920x936.jpg

The Small Glories

Sept. 26

The Small Glories

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_concerts-carbon-leaf_1920x936.jpg

Carbon Leaf

Sept. 27

Carbon Leaf

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Sept. 28

Samantha Fish

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

MIM_concerts-tommy-castro-and-the-painkillers_1920x936.jpg

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
TheVanBuren_ShakeyGraves.jpg

Shakey Graves

Sept. 28

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Sept. 28

Shakey Graves

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

TheNash_Mike-Eckroth-Group_1200px.jpg

Mike Eckroth Group

Sept. 29

Mike Eckroth Group

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_concerts-jigjam_1920x936.jpg

Jig Jam

Sept. 29

JigJam

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Oct. 1–2

10 Year Anniversary Weekend

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Black Carl, The Stakes (Oct. 1)

Tony-Curtis-Marilyn-Monroe-Jack-Lemmon-Some-Like-It_hot.jpg

(From left to right) Tony Curtis, Marilyn Monroe, and Jack Lemmon in Some Like It Hot (1959), directed by Billy Wilder.

Shannon and the Clams, Wavves, The Rebel Set (Oct. 2)

Crescent Ballroom

www.crescentphx.com; 602.716.2222

ART & FILM

Sept. 28

Some Like it Hot

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

Chaos Theory 21.jpg

Oct. 1

First Friday: Chaos Theory 21

Legend City Studios

OH_Tim Blake Nelson_.00_28_23_03.Still124.jpg

Tim Blake Nelson in Old Henry
The German Doctor

The German Doctor will screen Sept. 29 during the Paradise Valley Community College International Film Festival.

Oct. 1

Old Henry

FilmBar

www.thefilmbarphx.com

Thru Oct. 20

Fall 2021 International Film Festival

(Hybrid event)

Paradise Valley Community College

www.paradisevalley.edu/center-performing-arts

COMEDY, OPERA & THEATER

Arizona Opera Film Festival

1 of 3

Sept. 24–26

Arizona Opera Film Festival: Akhnaten (Sept. 24); L’Elisir D’Amore (Sept. 25); Die Zauberflöte

(Sept. 26)

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464

Thru Sept. 26

High School Musical

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

Ballet Under the Stars

Ballet Under the Stars

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2

Ballet Under the Stars

Various locations (free)

Ballet Arizona

https://balletaz.org

Oct. 1–15

Legends of the Werewolf

Southwest Shakespeare Company     

www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868

Stray Cat Theatre.jpeg

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Thru Oct. 2

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Stray Cat Theatre

www.straycattheatre.org; 480.227.1766

Thru Oct. 3

Matilda Jr.

Musical Theatre of Anthem

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001

The Phoenix Theatre Company's Camelot

Pictured: Tony Castellanos, James D. Gish, Toby Yatso, Kate Cook, Matravius Avent, and Julian Mendoza in The Phoenix Theatre Company's Camelot

Thru Oct. 24

Camelot

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru Oct. 30

Chicago The Musical

Arizona Broadway Theatre

www.azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you