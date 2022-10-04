Things are cooling down, but celebrations for fall are just heating up. From pumpkin patches to parties to festivals, there’s fun fall activities for everyone. Here’s a list of local events to help you get in the fall mood.
MacDonald's Ranch Annual Pumpkin Patch
There’s nothing more fall than a good pumpkin patch. For all of October, except Halloween, MacDonald’s Ranch is a perfect place to get your pumpkins. Of course, it doesn’t end there! Activities also include panning for gold, a hay-bale maze, a petting zoo and more. The pumpkin patch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road.
Schnepf Farms Pumpkin & Chili Party
For the entire month of October, excluding Halloween, this farm transforms into a haven of fall activities. Featuring fabulous fun such as pig racing, corn hole, corn mazes, tractor yards and a petting zoo, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. The farm also features a variety of food vendor options, a haunted school-bus and pumpkin patch at 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road.
The traditional Oktoberfest gets a new, western twist on Oct. 15. Featuring a live, interactive music performance from local country artist Ashley Wineland. Food trucks and a beer garden are there to satisfy every one of your food cravings while a mechanical bull can satiate your wild side from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway. Tickets are $45 per person.
A classic Oktoberfest celebration from 2 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 3005 E. Queen Creek Road. Enjoy beer, a spa and an authentic German band to get into the spirit of fall. Compete in a stein holding or sausage eating contest if you’re looking to prove yourself. Tickets are $18 per person.
Get ready for Halloween with a witchy-inspired tea service. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19-30 at 1730 E. Warner Road, enjoy a pot of tea in any flavor as well as sweets and treats. The tea service includes spooky decorations, books and backdrops for your photo-shoot. Costumes are encouraged and reservations are required.
Get in the fall spirit with costumes, trick-or-treating, face-painting and more from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the courtyard of Uptown Plaza, at 100 E. Camelback Road. It’s a great, free way to get ready for Halloween. Vendors participating in trick-or-treating include Local Nomad, Francesca’s and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar. Not only will there be tasty treats, but Shake Shack will be serving a limited-edition Apple-Cider-Donut flavored custard.
Open to kids ages 0-12, dive into fall at this pumpkin-themed pool party. Featuring a floating pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, crafts and trick-or-treating this event is a fun way for your kids to celebrate fall from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 4588 S. Higley Road.
An annual community event celebrating all the Latin American art and culture relating to the Day of the Dead holiday. Featuring performances and altar competitions, this free two-day event is not one to be missed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at 1 E. Main St. in Mesa.
Halloween isn’t just for kids! This Halloween party for adults features a spooky bar crawl, costume contest and free party bus from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 29 at 7033 E. Cave Creek Road. Special drinks and prizes at each stop of the bar crawl are offered to party-goers. Bars include Mountain View Pub, Buffalo Chip Saloon and Local Johnny’s Tavern and Café.
Oktoberfest at Chandler Fashion Center
Celebrate your love of fall with pumpkin painting, a corn hole and even a hay maze from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at 3111 W. Chandler Blvd. You can also get a head start on Christmas shopping with over 50 local businesses featured at the fest.
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
At this one-of-a-kind event, trick-or-treat from 20 different floating hot air balloons, brave the Spook Trail and compete in nightly costume contests for everyone. Feeling peckish? Stop at one of the many vendors that offer food and drink for this annual festival from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at 7555 N. Pima Road. Tickets are $27 for adults, $22 for kids and free for children 2 years and under.
There is plenty of Halloween fun brewing in downtown Chandler as the city’s annual Halloween Spooktacular takes over Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 3 S. Arizona Ave. Gather your little ghosts, goblins and witches from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct 28 and enjoy a free fang-tastic party filled with music, food, carnival games and more. Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and take part in the fun-filled trick-or-treating in the park. Activities include a Catwalk Costume Parade, Trunk of Treat, carnival games and a Halloween-themed dance party.
Stroll into Halloween from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 24 E. 6th St. in Tempe. Featuring crafts, games, a costume contest and trick-or-treating, this is a great family-friendly event to add to your schedule. Shop at local vendors for even more excitement.
Watch your lantern set sail as the sun begins to set this Nov. 12. In this special event, decorate your lantern and watch it, and thousands of others, illuminate the water. Enjoy games, activities, vendors and music at this one-of-a-kind event from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at 5203 S. Ash Ave.
You love fall, and so does your furry friend! Bring your dog to Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 for a free event with plenty of room for your pet to run, play and relax. Featured activities include psychics, spas, caricatures and adoptions - all for man’s best friend - at 2250 S. McQueen Road in Chandler.
