With a variety of family-friendly, spooky season activities, live local and touring music and theater, some truly spectacular art exhibits, film premiers and movies under the stars, there is something for everyone on the horizon, Oct. 29 – Nov. 5. See you Around Town! |CST

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Harkins Moonlight Cinema: Hocus Pocus & The Goonies

Harkins Moonlight Cinema: Hocus Pocus & The Goonies

Oct. 29–30

Harkins Moonlight Cinema: Hocus Pocus & The Goonies

Under The Stars at Harkins Camelview

www.harkins.com/moonlight

black cat and moon

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Oct. 29–30

Halloween Haunted House

Musical Theatre of Anthem

www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org; 623.336.6001

two small ghosts

Photo by Charles Parker from Pexels

Oct. 30

Boo Fest!

Presented by City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department

Paseo Highlands Park

www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fall-events; 602.534.4754

National Geographic Live: Brian Skerry, Underwater Photographer — Secrets of the Whales

National Geographic Live: Brian Skerry, Underwater Photographer — Secrets of the Whales

A young sperm whale calf from the Family Unit F and U underwater in the waters off Dominica on the Eastern Caribbean. 

Nov. 3

National Geographic Live: Brian Skerry, Underwater Photographer — Secrets of the Whales

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

Coco with the Symphony

Coco with The Phoenix Symphony

Nov. 5–7

Coco In Concert Live to Film

The Phoenix Symphony

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

 

LIVE MUSIC

DesertRidge_Kenzie.jpg

Kenzie

Oct. 29

Kenzie

District Stage, Desert Ridge Marketplace

www.shopdesertridge.com

MIM_max-weinberg_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

Max Weinberg

Oct. 29

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TheNash_CleveTet.jpg

The CleveTet

Oct. 29

The CleveTet

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

RebelLounge_SnottyNoseRezKids.jpg

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Oct. 29

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Renee-Elise-Goldsberry.jpg

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Oct. 29–31

An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry

Phoenix Symphony Hall

www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602.495.1999

BMarsalisQuartet 2019-1 By Eric Ryan Anderson.jpg

Nov. 4

An Evening with Branford Marsalis

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

MIM_the-manhattan-transfer.jpg

Nov. 4–5

The Manhattan Transfer

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

TOMMY EMMANUEL

TOMMY EMMANIUEL IN NASHVILLE TN 2019

Nov. 5

Tommy Emmanuel

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

Nov. 5–7

The Nash Ninth Anniversary Celebration

Featuring The Charles McPherson Quintet, The Terell Stafford-Lewis Nash Quartet and Terell Stafford with the SCC Jazz Orchestra

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

 

ART, DANCE, FILM & THEATER

ba_new_moves_18-926_by_Iziliaev.jpg

 Ballet Arizona dancers in Contemporary Moves

Oct. 29–31

Contemporary Moves

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096

The Copper Queen Film. Tim Trumble Photography-5.jpg

Arizona Opera's The Copper Queen Film

Oct. 29 – Nov. 4

The Copper Queen Film

Select Harkins Theatres or Arizona Opera OnDemand (unlimited viewing through January 4, 2022)

www.harkins.com; https://ondemand.azopera.org

Desert Foothills Theater's War of the Worlds

Desert Foothills Theater's War of the Worlds

Thru Oct. 31

War of the Worlds

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

Heard_Remembering the Future_Chippewa Fishing Camp_Patrick DesJarlait_3675-1.jpg

Patrick DesJarlait, “Chippewa Fishing Camp” 1970 

Thru Oct. 2022

Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art

Heard Museum

www.heard.org/exhibits/remembering-the-future; 602.252.8840

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Nov. 2–7

Mean Girls

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Fountain Hills Theater, Disenchanted

Fountain Hills Theater, Disenchanted

Nov. 5–21

Disenchanted

Fountain Hills Theater

fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

