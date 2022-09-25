In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, beginning the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25 and continuing through the evening of Monday Sept. 26, Chompie’s locations around the Valley are offering special holiday menus for dine-in and take out.
Rosh Hashanah To Go platters are available for curbside service at all Chompie’s locations and includes packages along with a large variety of a la carte items so hosts can customize their holiday meals.
Options:
Traditional Meal (and Basic Package), which serves eight for $299, includes:
- One Appetizer — House-made Chopped Liver or Gefilte Fish
- One Soup — Chicken with Matzo Ball or Mushroom Beef Barley
- Two Entrees — Half Roasted Chicken with Challah Stuffing, Braised Brisket of Beef with Pan Gravy and Roasted Turkey Breast with Challah Stuffing and Gravy
- Two Side Dishes — Potato Latkes, Roasted Potatoes, Old World Tzimmes and Glazed Carrots
- Two Desserts — Honey Cake and Rugalach (eight pieces)
- Plain Challah
Basic Dinner, which serves eight for $249, includes:
- Two Entrees — Half Roasted Chicken with Challah Stuffing, Braised Brisket of Beef with Pan Gravy and Roasted Turkey Breast with Challah Stuffing and Gravy
- Two Side Dishes — Potato Latkes, Roasted Potatoes, Old World Tzimmes and Glazed Carrots
- Two Desserts — Honey Cake and Rugalach (eight pieces)
Individual servings of the Basic Meal are also available to go for $36.99 each. A wide array of additional menu items is available to order a la carte such as:
- Large Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, $11.49 each
- Mini Potato Pancakes ($21/dozen)
- Chicken Soup with Noodles or with Two Matzo Balls ($9.99/quart)
- Homestyle Green Beans ($7.99/pound)
- Knishes (potato, meat, $6.49 each)
- Half Apricot Baked Chicken with Stuffing ($9.99 each)
- Fresh Holiday Challahs — Plain or Raisin (round, $7.99 each), Honey-Glazed Almond ($8.99 each)
- Holiday Cakes — Chocolate Babka or Cinnamon Babka ($10.99 each)
- Chocolate or Fruit Mandelbrodt ($10.99 each)
- Gluten-Free Friendly From Scratch Desserts — GFF Brownies (chocolate or peanut butter, $6.99 each), GFF Almond Horns ($9.99/two-pack), GFF Rugalach ($24.99/pound)
For complete to-go menu options and to order, visit chompies.com. Pick-up available at Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler and Glendale locations.
These four locations are also offering a dine-in special to celebrate the holiday with two seating times — 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26. Reservations highly recommended dine-in special includes:
- Starter — Choice of House-made Chopped Liver with Red Onion Garnish or Gefilte Fish with Beet Horseradish
- Soup — Choice of Chicken Soup with Matzo Ball or Beef Barley with Mushroom
- Entrée — Choice of Half Roasted Chicken with Savory Challah Stuffing; Tender Braised Brisket of Beef with Pan Gravy or Roasted Breast of Turkey with Savory Challah Stuffing and Pan Gravy
- Potato — Choice of Large Crisp Potato Latke with Apple Sauce or Roasted Potatoes with Caramelized Onions
- Vegetable — Choice of Glazed Carrots or Old World Tzimmes
- Dessert — A Fine Assortment of Holiday Cake
Cost is $36.99 per adult and $14.99 per child 10 and younger. Meal is served with fresh-baked challah, apples and honey. Bottles of Kosher wine available for purchase. This menu is offered in lieu of the regular kids menu during these two seatings.
For more information, visit chompies.com.
Chompie’s Valley restaurant locations:
- 3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler, 480-398-3008
- 9301 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, 480-860-0475
- 3212 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix, 602-710-2910
- 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Suite 1145, Glendale, 623-344-3104
