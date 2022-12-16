Ballet Arizona, the Valley’s only professional ballet company, presents this classic story, choreographed by Artistic Director Ib Andersen, through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. In 2013, The New York Times’ senior dance critic, Alastair Macaulay, hailed Ib Andersen’s "The Nutcracker" as “one of the three finest productions” of the nearly 20 versions he attended around the country. Ballet Arizona created the production in 2006 at a cost of $1.8 million.