As You Wish Pottery will celebrate its 27th year of business by matching 100% of donations made by guests at all six Valley locations on their anniversary weekend, Sept. 17-18.
Beyond the celebratory weekend, guests can purchase a $1 Wish Star or round up their change to benefit Make-A-Wish Arizona during the entire month at any As You Wish’s Valley locations: Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, Glendale, Norterra and Desert Ridge.
Make-A-Wish Arizona grants more than 300 wishes per year to children with critical illnesses in Arizona and As You Wish Pottery is thrilled to be a part of making these priceless moments possible.
“We’re so proud to be a part of making wishes come true and we look forward to matching donations to make an even greater impact,” said Lori and Scott Neff, owners of As You Wish Pottery. “Giving back is a huge part of our mission as a local, small business and we couldn’t think of a better partnership than Make-A-Wish Arizona.”
As You Wish hosts painting parties for Wish Kids, supplies pottery and special wish stars for special Make-A-Wish Arizona events and raises money for Make-A-Wish Arizona each year through the sale of Wish Stars.
"Make-A-Wish Arizona is honored and appreciative that our partner, As You Wish, selected to celebrate their anniversary Sept. 17-18 by raising and matching funds for future wishes," said Fran Mallace, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Arizona. “As a partner for the past nine years, As You Wish has done much more than donate funds to create life-changing wishes. They have hosted fun wish kid activities, they have encouraged wish kid art parties to collect beautiful items for our event auctions and they have also raised more than $15,000 toward future wishes. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary and all they do to make wishes possible."
Guests are also invited to celebrate with As You Wish by enjoying discounted studio fees, prizes and new items Sept. 17-18.
For more information on the great work that this organization does, visit their website here.
