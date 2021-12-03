From live music and theater, to art, opera, film and holiday light displays, it’s another week full of Things to Do around the Valley, including the 2021 Electric Light Parade, Dec. 4, in Phoenix. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST

RebelLounge_NoVolcano.jpg

No Volcano

Dec. 3

No Volcano

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Phoenix Boys Choir.jpg

Phoenix Boys Choir

Dec. 3–19

Let All The World Sing

Phoenix Boys Choir

www.boyschoir.org

SCPA_Whitney Jones.jpg

Whitney Jones

Dec. 4

Live & Local: Whitney Jones

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

RebelLounge_KacyHill.jpg

Kacy Hill

Dec. 4

Kacy Hill

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

TheNash_Eckroth_Rachel_Anna Azarov Photography.jpg

Rachel Eckroth

Dec. 4

Rachel Eckroth

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_shawn-colvin-marc-cohn-sara-watkins.jpg

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn and Sara Watkins

Dec. 5

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sara Watkins: Together in Concert

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

SCPA_SonoranSilverFlutes.jpg

Sonoran Silver Flutes

Dec. 5

Sonoran Silver Flutes Holiday Concert

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

VanBuren_La Oreja de Van Gogh.jpg

La Oreja de Van Gogh

Dec. 5

La Oreja de Van Gogh

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

Jeff Hamilton Trio at 2018 Jazz Port Townsend

The Jeff Hamilton Trio: Jeff Hamilton, drums; Tamir Hendelman, piano; Jon Hamar, bass

Dec. 5

Jeff Hamilton Trio

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_jose-james.jpg

José James

Dec. 7

Merry Christmas from José James

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

RebelLounge_LunaLuna.jpg

Luna Luna

Dec. 8

Luna Luna

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

TheNash_jazz-combo-1.jpeg

Dec. 9

Scottsdale Community College Jazz Combos

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_walter-trout_1920x936.jpg

Walter Trout

Dec. 9

Walter Trout

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Dec. 10

A Brassy Christmas

Arizona Musicfest

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Mariachi Sol de México®️ de José Hernández: A Merry-Achi Christmas

Mariachi Sol de México®️ de José Hernández: A Merry-Achi Christmas

Dec. 10

Mariachi Sol de México®️ de José Hernández: A Merry-Achi Christmas

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

DesertBotanicalGardens_LaPosada2019-_017-copy.jpg

Dec. 3–31

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org

Electric Light Parade_PhoenixParks.jpg

Electric Light Parade

Dec. 4

2021 Electric Light Parade

Downtown Phoenix

www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

McCormick-Stillman Holiday Lights.jpg

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park 

Thru Jan. 2

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

www.therailroadpark.com

CitySkate_CityScape Phoenix.jpg

Thru Jan. 5

CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix

Patriot’s Park

www.reddevelopment.com/cityskate

Zoolights.jpg

Zoolights

Thru Jan. 15

Zoolights

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org/zoolights; 602.286.3800

ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE

Santa's Circus — An Acrobatic Fairytale

Santa’s Circus — An Acrobatic Fairytale

Thru Dec. 5

Santa’s Circus — An Acrobatic Fairytale

The Madison Center for the Arts

www.themadison.org

AZ Opera_HGO - El Milagro del Recuerdo - 2019 - Photographer Lynn Lane-193.jpg

El Milagro del Recuerdo

Dec. 3–5

El Milagro del Recuerdo

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464

Black Theatre Troupe_Black Nativity.jpg

Black Theatre Troupe's Black Nativity

Dec. 3–19

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8128

My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady

Dec. 7–12

My Fair Lady

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Embrace the Serpent.jpg

Embrace the Serpent

Dec. 8

Embrace of the Serpent

FilmBar at Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

ATC_Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley_Elena Lucia Quach and Seth Tucker_

Elena Lucia Quach and Seth Tucker in the Arizona Theatre Company production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Dec. 9 – Jan. 2

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Dec. 10–11

Images in Motion Fall Dance Concert

Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts

www.scottsdalecc.edu/calendars; 480.423.6000

Ballet Arizona, The Nutcracker

Ballet Arizona, The Nutcracker

Dec. 10–24

The Nutcracker

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096

MimiOChun_MuseumofOatDreams_2020.jpg

Mimi O Chun, “Museum of Oat Dreams (for One),” 2020; foam, wooden dowels, armature wire, cardboard, cotton cloth, wool felt, embroidery floss; 72 x 41 x 55 inches. Courtesy of the artist. © Mimi O Chun

Thru Jan. 23

Mimi O Chun: It’s all cake

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

www.smoca.org; 480.874.4666

Philip C. Curtis, "The Circus or the Wild Beast," 1960.

Philip C. Curtis, "The Circus or the Wild Beast," 1960. Oil on Masonite. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Bequest of Iris S. Darlington. Philip C. Curtis Restated Trust U/A/D April 7, 1994.

Thru December 2022

Philip C. Curtis and the Landscapes of Arizona

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

