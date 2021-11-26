From live music and holiday theater, to opera, film and holiday light displays that bring sparkle to the season, there is a lot going on this week. Plus, save the date and plan for the 2021 Electric Light Parade, Dec. 4, in Phoenix. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST

Giovanni Kiyingi

Giovanni Kiyingi

Nov. 26

Giovanni Kiyingi

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_the-sugar-thieves_1920x936-1536x749.jpg

The Sugar Thieves 

Nov. 26

Sugar Thieves

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

VanBuren_Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers.jpg

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers

Nov. 27

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

RebelLounge_DollSkin.jpg

Doll Skin

Nov. 27

Doll Skin

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

The Nash_Swan_Quartet_1200x590.jpg

Pete Swan Quartet

Nov. 27

Pete Swan Quartet

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_esteban.jpg

Esteban

Nov. 28

Esteban

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

MIM_irish-christmas.jpg

Irish Christmas in America

Nov. 29–30

Irish Christmas in America

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

Nov. 30

Local Music & Art Show: Daphne + The Glitches, more

The Rhythm Room

www.rhythmroom.com; 602.612.4981

The Nash_jazz-repertory-band.png

ASU Jazz Repertory Band

Dec. 1

ASU Jazz Night

The Nash

www.thenash.org; 602.795.0464

MIM_dustbowl-revival.jpg

Dustbowl Revival

Dec. 2

Dustbowl Revival

Opening Act: Smooth Hound Smith

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

VanBuren_BlueOctober.jpg

Blue October

Dec. 2

Blue October

The Van Buren

www.thevanburenphx.com

RebelLounge_NoVolcano.jpg

No Volcano

Dec. 3

No Volcano

The Rebel Lounge

www.therebellounge.com; 602.296.7013

Phoenix Boys Choir.jpg

Phoenix Boys Choir

Dec. 3–19

Let All The World Sing

Phoenix Boys Choir

www.boyschoir.org

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

CitySkate_CityScape Phoenix.jpg

Nov. 26–Jan. 5

CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix

Patriot’s Park

www.reddevelopment.com/cityskate

McCormick-Stillman Holiday Lights.jpg

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park 

Nov. 26–Jan. 2

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

www.therailroadpark.com

DesertBotanicalGardens_LaPosada2019-_017-copy.jpg

Dec. 3–31

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org

Electric Light Parade_PhoenixParks.jpg

Electric Light Parade

Dec. 4

2021 Electric Light Parade

Downtown Phoenix

www.phoenix.gov/parks/elp

Zoolights.jpg

Zoolights

Thru Jan. 15

Zoolights

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org/zoolights; 602.286.3800

ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE

Nov. 26–28

Hidden in the Hills 25th Anniversary Studio Tour

Throughout Carefree, Cave Creek and North Scottsdale

www.hiddeninthehills.org

Nov. 30

Psycho

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

www.pccticketing.com

AZ Opera_HGO - El Milagro del Recuerdo - 2019 - Photographer Lynn Lane-193.jpg

El Milagro del Recuerdo

Dec. 3–5

El Milagro del Recuerdo

Arizona Opera

www.azopera.org; 602.266.7464

Dec. 3-12

Words for Music: Irving Berlin

Theatre Artists Studio

www.thestudiophx.org; 602.765.0120

Black Theatre Troupe_Black Nativity.jpg

Black Theatre Troupe's Black Nativity

Dec. 3–19

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8128.

Dale Chihuly Aqua Blue and Amber Chandelier (detail)

Dale Chihuly Aqua Blue and Amber Chandelier (detail) © 2021 Chihuly Studio. Photo courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Dec. 3–June 19

Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org, 480.941.1225

rockypressgallery-18.jpeg

The Phoenix Theatre Company's The Rocky Horror Show; pictured L-R: Šime Košta as Frank-N-Furter,  Alyssa Chiarello as Janet and Kade Bailey as Brad

Thru Dec. 5

The Rocky Horror Show

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Childsplay_Rudolph 22_

Childsplay's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Thru Dec. 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

Thru Dec. 30

It’s A Wonderful Life

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Phoenix Theatre Company

Pictured: Daniel Durston as Elvis Presley, Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins, Gregg Hammer as Johnny Cash, and JP Coletta as Jerry Lee Lewis, in the The Phoenix Theatre Company production of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Thru Jan. 2

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

LewDavis_MorningLittleDaisyJerome_1983_135_CP2.jpg

Lew Davis, "Little Boy Lives in a Copper Camp," 1939. Oil on Masonite. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Gift of IBM Corporation.

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Thru March 6

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

Heard_Remembering the Future_Chippewa Fishing Camp_Patrick DesJarlait_3675-1.jpg

Patrick DesJarlait, “Chippewa Fishing Camp” 1970 

Thru October 2022

Remembering the Future: 100 Years of Inspiring Art

Heard Museum

www.heard.org; 602.252.8840

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you