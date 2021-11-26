From live music and holiday theater, to opera, film and holiday light displays that bring sparkle to the season, there is a lot going on this week. Plus, save the date and plan for the 2021 Electric Light Parade, Dec. 4, in Phoenix. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST
30 Things to Do Around Town, Nov. 26–Dec. 3
