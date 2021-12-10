This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including the Phoenix Festival of the Arts, Dec. 11–12! We hope to see you Around Town, Dec. 10–19!

LIVE MUSIC

Dec. 10

A Brassy Christmas

Arizona Musicfest

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Dec. 10

Mariachi Sol de México®️ de José Hernández: A Merry-Achi Christmas

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Dianne Reeves.jpg

Dianne Reeves

Dec. 11

Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time is Here

Tempe Center for the Arts

www.tempecenterforthearts.com; 480.350.2822

MIM_windham-hill.jpg

Windham Hill

Dec. 11

Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

SCPA_Taiko Extravaganza-Flower of Life.jpg

Taiko Extravaganza: Flower of Life

Dec. 17

Taiko Extravaganza: Flower of Life

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Dec. 18

Musical Gifts for Christmas

North Valley Symphony Orchestra

www.northvalleysymphony.org; 623.980.4628

MIM_marty-ashby-ann-hampton-callaway.jpg

Marty Ashby and Ann Hampton Callaway

Dec. 18

Marty Ashby’s Holiday Jazz Celebration 2021

Featuring Ann Hampton Callaway

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart”

BÉLA FLECK - “My Bluegrass Heart” rehearsal, Nashville - 5.26.21 

Dec. 18

Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart

With Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer & Bryan Sutton

Tempe Center for the Arts

www.tempecenterforthearts.com; 480.350.2822

SCPA_Jiji and Danbi Um.jpg

Jiji and Danbi Um

Dec. 18

Jiji and Danbi Um

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

MIM_pokey-lafarge_.jpg

Pokey LaFarge

Dec. 19

Pokey LaFarge

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

DBG_Lumi2020_003.jpg

Las Noches de las Luminarias at Desert Botanical Garden

Thru Dec. 31

Las Noches de las Luminarias

Desert Botanical Garden

www.dbg.org

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Holiday Lights.jpg

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Holiday Lights

Thru Jan. 2

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

www.therailroadpark.com

CitySkate

CitySkate

Thru Jan. 5

CitySkate at CityScape Phoenix

Patriot’s Park

www.reddevelopment.com/cityskate

Zoolights.jpg

Phoenix Zoo's Zoolights

Thru Jan. 15

Zoolights

Phoenix Zoo

www.phoenixzoo.org/zoolights; 602.286.3800

ART, DANCE, THEATER & MORE

MyFairLadyTour0052.jpg

My Fair Lady

Thru Dec. 12

My Fair Lady

ASU Gammage

www.asugammage.com; 480.965.3434

Black Theatre Troupe_Black Nativity 8 Photo Credit Laura Durant.jpg

Black Theatre Troupe's Black Nativity

Thru Dec. 19

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity

Black Theatre Troupe

www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602.258.8128.

ATC_Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley_Company_ Photo-Tim Fuller_Opt_6B5A0388.jpg

Arizona Theatre Company's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Thru Jan. 2

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Arizona Theatre Company

www.arizonatheatre.org; 602.256.6995

Dec. 10–11

Images in Motion Fall Dance Concert

Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts

www.scottsdalecc.edu/calendars; 480.423.6000

Elf Jr. the musical

Dec. 10–19

Elf Jr.

Desert Foothills Theater

www.dftheater.org; 480.488.1981

BAZ - The Nutcracker 2009

Ballet Arizona's The Nutcracker

Dec. 10–24

The Nutcracker

Ballet Arizona

www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096

Phoenix Festival of the Arts_Photos Fernando Hernandez.jpg

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

Dec. 11–12

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

Hance Park/Phoenix Center for the Arts

www.phoenixfestivalofthearts.org

The Nutcracker Ballet Theatre of Phoenix

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix and Convergence Ballet present The Nutcracker

Dec. 18–19

The Nutcracker 

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix and Convergence Ballet at Horizon High School

www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org

PHX Art_Generation Paper_2021-09_PAPER_013.jpg

(Left to right) Misty Modes, “Daisy Mae” Shift, 1960s. Printed Du Pont Reemay spunbonded polyester. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Promised gift of Kelly Ellman; James Sterling Paper Fashions, Dress, 1960s. Printed Du Pont Reemay spunbonded polyester. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Promised gift of Kelly Ellman. Image © Phoenix Art Museum.

Dec. 18 – July 17

Generation Paper: Fast Fashion of the 1960s

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

